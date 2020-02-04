Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A shooting at a video arcade in Mexico's Michoacan state left nine people dead, including four minors, local officials said.

The shooting happened Monday in Uruapan, located in western Mexico.

The Michoacan attorney general's office said four people entered the arcade and spoke to some patrons before opening fire with military-grade weapons. Investigators said they collected 65 "ballistic elements" from a 9mm caliber weapon.

Among the dead were four minors between the ages of 12 and 17.

Police said the arcade was used by a local gang, Los Viagra, to sell drugs. BBC News reported the shooting came days after police arrested a leader of Los Viagra.