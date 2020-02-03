Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Two women were killed and a toddler was injured in a shooting on Monday at a Texas A&M-University Commerce residence hall, authorities said.

Campus police chief Bryan Vaughn told reporters the child, who is approximately 2-years-old, was in stable condition.

He said police responded to a call from a student at the Pride Rock residence at about 10:17 a.m. and officers arrived to find the two women dead and the toddler injured in one of the rooms.

The identities of the victims were not released nor information about the shooter, but he said the incident was under investigation and "there appears to be no other threats."

University officials told students, faculty and staff to shelter in place while the university investigated the shootings at Pride Rock residence hall earlier Monday. The shelter-in-place request has since been lifted. Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off, an update said, adding that counselors were available in the Rayburn Student Center to help students cope with the situation.

Texas A&M University-Commerce President Mark J. Rudin said law enforcement and campus police were "working diligently" to investigate the shooting.

"Our hearts go out to everyone in this community who has been impacted by this tragedy," he said during the press conference.

The university confirmed the two deaths on Twitter Monday afternoon, and that a third person was injured and being treated in a hospital.

All classes including online, programs and events have been canceled until Wednesday.