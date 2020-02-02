Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Seattle said the final two suspects in a January shooting that left one person dead and seven others injured were arrested in Las Vegas.

William Tolliver, 24, and Marquise Latrelle Tolbert, 24 were booked into Clark County jail in Nevada on Saturday, Lt. Ken Nogle of the Las Vegas Metro Police said.

The pair were arrested together near the Rio Hotel at around 10:50 a.m.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best did not provide details on how Tolliver and Tolbert got to Las Vegas after the shooting but officials said they complied when confronted by deputies and were arrested without incident.

A third suspect, Jamel Linonell Jackson, 21, was already in custody at the time of their arrests.

Police said Jackson was arrested on a firearms violation in connection with the shooting and was booked into jail on Wednesday on $50,000 bail.

The shooting took place on Jan. 22, after a dispute in front of a downtown Seattle McDonald's.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman in her 50s was hospitalized in critical condition and a 9-year-old boy was in "very serious condition" immediately after the shooting.