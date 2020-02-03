Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said a woman was killed and five others were injured by gunfire aboard a Greyhound bus early Monday, during a trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

The shooting occurred on board the Greyhound bus as it neared Bakersfield, Calif., on Interstate 5, about 100 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol and Kern County, Calif., Sheriff's officials said the gunman was ultimately arrested, but his identity was not immediately released.

The woman died at the scene and the five injured were hospitalized. Dozen of passengers were aboard the bus at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

The bus driver pulled over after the gunfire and the shooter jumped off, without his gun, investigators said.

Authorities are trying to determine a motive.