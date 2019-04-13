U.K. police: Man rammed car into Ukrainian ambassador's vehicle

A man has been arrested after ramming his car into a Ukrainian diplomat's parked vehicle twice Saturday. New Scotland Yard (London Metropolitan Police)

April 13 (UPI) -- A man is in custody Saturday after ramming his car into a Ukrainian diplomat's parked vehicle more than once, but no one was injured.

London police blocked the area after the man's car collided with Ambassador to Great Britain Natalia Galibarenko's parked car in front of the embassy, but the man rammed his car into her vehicle again, the Embassy of Ukraine said in a statement.

Other cars on the street near the embassy were also hit, but no embassy staff members were injured.

"I have just spoken to Ambassador Galibarenko @UkrEmbLondon and an glad to hear that no one was hurt," Member of Parliament Alan Duncan tweeted. "Thanks to the @metpoliceuk for such a swift response."

Police arrived on the scene "after reports of antisocial behavior," Metropolitan Police statement said.

When police arrived, the suspect, a man in his 40s, turned his car towards police officers, resulting in police opening fire and discharging a taser, Met police said.

The suspect was taken to a central London hospital as a precaution though he was uninjured, police said, and he is now in custody.

The police are still investigating the suspect's identify and motive for the attack, but they say it is not considered terrorist-related.