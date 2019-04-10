Singer Roy Kim returned to South Korea from the United States, where he attends Georgetown University, Tuesday and faced questions by police Wednesday. Photo by Yonhap News Agency

SEOUL, April 10 (UPI) -- Singer Roy Kim was grilled by police Wednesday over allegations that he shared obscene material in a mobile chatroom with several other fellow entertainers, including ex-Big Bang member Seungri and arrested singer Jung Joon Young.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Kim Sang Woo, appeared at the major crime unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in central Seoul at around 2:30 p.m.

"I apologize to my fans and the public for causing concern. I will faithfully face the investigation," he told reporters.

Kim is accused of uploading sexually explicit photographs in a KakaoTalk mobile chatroom. Police booked him last week on the charge of circulating obscene materials in violation of information and telecommunications law.

Kim, a Georgetown University student, returned to Korea from the United States early Tuesday.

Seungri and a few other Korean signers are being investigated, and singer and TV personality Jung Joon-young has been arrested for uploading his own sex videos in the widening scandal that has rocked the K-pop entertainment industry.