Man sets his clothing on fire outside White House

U.S. Secret Service and D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel surround and administer aid to a man on the ground in Lafayette Park near the White House on Friday. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- A man in an electronic wheelchair set his clothing on fire outside the White House and was hospitalized Friday, the Secret Service said.

The man lit his outer jacket on fire while on Pennsylvania Avenue along the north fence line of the White House, the agency said. Emergency officials responded to treat the man and transport him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Secret Service and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers investigated two bags the man had with him, CBS News reported.

Officers shut down Pennsylvania Avenue to pedestrian traffic, and 17th Street between H and G streets to vehicular traffic.

The Secret Service also placed the White House on lockdown, preventing anyone from leaving.

It was unclear if the man's actions were politically motivated.