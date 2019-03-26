Secret Service agent injured in crash near Mike Pence's home

March 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. Secret Service agent was injured Tuesday in a traffic crash near Vice President Mike Pence's home.

The wreck occurred at 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of 34th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Secret Service tweeted.

The intersection, just outside the Naval Observatory, is also near Vice President Mike Pence's residence, but Pence was not at his home at the time because he was traveling to Alabama for a National Space Council meeting.

The agent was on a motorcycle at the time of the wreck and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Secret Service said.

The District of Columbia Fire Department said the uniformed agent was in serious condition with a possible leg injury, the Washington Post reported.

A Secret Service spokesman said that the officer was on the way to Pence's residence to set up a motorcade later on Tuesday and was not responding to an emergency when the crash occurred.

The Metropolitan Police Department, which responded to the scene, is investigating.