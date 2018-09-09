At least 19 killed as plane crashes in South Sudan

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- At least 19 people were killed when a plane crashed into a river in south Sudan, local officials said Sunday.

The plane was believed to have been carrying 22 people and three passengers, including one child and a co-pilot, were rescued, state information minister Taban Abel Aguek told Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

Aguek added dead bodies had been recovered from the water.

The plane was traveling from Juba International Airport to the city of Yirol in Eastern Lakes State on Sunday, Kenyan news website TUKO reported.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.