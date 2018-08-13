An MI-8 helicopter, similar to this one, crashed Sunday in the Pamir mountains of Tajikistan. Photo courtesy of Heli.UTair.ruy/EPA-EFE

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Thirteen survivors were rescued Monday after a helicopter crash in Tajikistan's Pamir mountain range.

Five people -- three Russian climbers and two crew members -- were killed in Sunday's crash, said Umeda Yusufi, Tajikistan's State Emergency Committee spokeswoman.

The Mi-8 helicopter was carrying 13 Russian tourists, three crew members, one Belaurisan, and one Spanish mountaineer, state media reported.

The Pamir mountain range is a popular tourist spot often called the "roof of world," for its altitude.

The Mi-8 helicopter was headed toward Ismoili Somonia peak, which at 24,590 feet is Tajikistan's highest and was known as Communism Peak during the time Tajikistan was part of the Soviet Union.

It was renamed after a 10th-century Tajik national hero in 1998.

