Indonesia bus crash kills 21, severely injures 9

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Twenty-one people died and nine people were severely injured Saturday after a driver lost control of a bus in Indonesia which plunged into a 98-foot-deep ravine.

A hospital employee confirmed the casualties.

The bus was part of a convoy of four buses carrying PT Catur Putra Group employees to a tourist destination in Cikidang for rafting, Daeng Sutikna, a senior official at the disaster management agency in Sukabumi district told Xinhua.

The driver lost control of the bus when driving on Cikidang road Saturday afternoon in the West Java province and plunged into a 98-foot-deep ravine, Sutikna said.

West Java Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said that he suspected the bus may have had a faulty brake causing the driver to lose control while driving down the steep road.