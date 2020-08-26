Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for President on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Thursday. UPI Photo | License Photo

President Donald Trump speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention on Monday. Pool Photo by David T. Foster III/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- With the Democratic nominating convention over and Republicans having two days left, barring some extraordinary event, either incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence or challengers Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris will be the nation's next president and vice president.

Thus, it is not too early to consider how the next administration will cope with the tectonic disruptions caused by COVID-19, the economic meltdown, a deeply divided nation and a panoply of international challenges, crises and problems.

Advertisement

While the state of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy likely will require the next administration's full attention, the composition of the new Congress will not be far behind. And a hotly contested election in which mail-in voting will play a very significant role could become a political nuclear time bomb, especially if neither side concedes or determination of the winner drags on into the new year.

License Photo Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for president Thursday on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The nomination follows a 50-year career in politics for Biden. UPI Photo | Joe Biden, joined by his wife, Jill Biden, said "This is a life-changing election that will determine America's future for a very long time. Character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot. Decency, science, democracy. They're all on the ballot." UPI Photo | License Photo New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who had also run a primary campaign for president, addresses the final night of the convention on Thursday. UPI Photo | License Photo Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois appears on the final night of the convention. Duckworth had been a finalist to be Biden's running mate before Sen. Kamala Harris was selected. UPI Photo | License Photo Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, addressing the convention Thursday, had also been considered as a running mate for Biden. She said, "We know how important it is that we elect real servant leaders, leaders like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris -- people of honor and integrity, who hold justice close to their hearts and believe that the lives of my four Black children matter." UPI Photo | License Photo Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who also ran a primary campaign for president, addresses the convention Thursday. UPI | License Photo Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, another former presidential candidate, addresses the convention Thursday. UPI Photo | License Photo Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg addresses the convention. "Every American must now decide: Can America be a place where faith is about healing and not exclusion? Can we become a country that lives up to the truth that Black Lives Matter? Will we handle questions of science and medicine by turning to scientists and doctors? What will we do to make America into a land where no one who works full time can live in poverty?" Buttigieg had also run a primary campaign for president. UPI Photo | License Photo License Photo Harris accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president on Wednesday, the third night of the Democratic National Convention. She is the first Black and South Asian woman to be on a major party ticket. Harris spoke from Delaware , presidential nominee Joe Biden's home state. UPI Photo | Many convention speakers are giving their remarks via video from their homes. UPI Photo | License Photo From left to right, Douglas Emhoff, Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden gather onstage in Delaware after Harris accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president. UPI Photo | License Photo Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers prepares to speak during the third day of the Democratic National Convention. Pool Photo by Stephen Voss/UPI | License Photo License Photo Former President Barack Obama addresses the third night of the convention from Philadelphia, where the U.S. Constitution was written. "Over eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision," Obama said. "He made me a better president. He's got the character and experience to make us a better country." UPI Photo | Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords addresses the convention Wednesday. UPI Photo | License Photo Billie Eilish performs on Wednesday. Other scheduled performances include John Legend, The Chicks, Billy Porter and Jennifer Hudson. UPI Photo | License Photo Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to President Donald Trump in 2016 even though she won the popular vote, emphasized the importance of voting during her address to the convention on Wednesday. UPI Photo | License Photo Joe Biden is seen in a video feed from Delaware being applauded by his wife, Jill Biden, and his grandchildren after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party's 2020 nominee for president during the second night of the convention on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Brian Snyder/UPI | License Photo License Photo Former President Bill Clinton called Biden "a down-to-earth, get-the-job-done guy" at the second night of the convention, speaking online from his home. UPI Photo | Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York addresses the second night of the convention as she seconds the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders for president. Sanders gained enough delegates to be nominated, but not enough to beat Joe Biden for the party nod. Pool Photo by Brian Snyder/UPI | License Photo Convention secretary Jason Rae directs the roll call vote of the states as delegates cast their votes for former Vice President Joe Biden to become their 2020 nominee for president. Pool Photo by Brian Snyder/UPI | License Photo License Photo Former first lady Michelle Obama said in her address on the first night of the convention that President Donald Trump is "the wrong president for our country." UPI Photo | Live video feeds are managed in the control room in Milwaukee, where the live event would've been held. Pool Photo by Morry Gash/UPI | License Photo Monday night's theme was "We the People," and centered around solutions for the coronavirus pandemic, social and racial equality, and climate change. Pool Photo by Scott Olson/UPI | License Photo Rep. Gwen Moore speaks during the first night of the convention. Moore, a Democratic from Wisconsin's 4th district, which includes Milwaukee, was the only one to speak live from the Wisconsin Center on Monday. Pool Photo by Scott Olson/UPI | License Photo

Democrats seem united over a single priority: Dump Trump. For Democrats, it is essential that the next president must be Biden. Should that occur, do not assume for a moment that the Democratic Party will remain unified once Biden assumes office. The (far) left Sanders-AOC wing will demand their 40 pieces of silver in return for supporting the Biden-Harris ticket. That means a Green New Deal, Medicare for all, free community college, defunding police and a wide range of progressive social programs paid for by taxing the wealthiest Americans and requiring corporations to "pay their fair share."

Advertisement

The president's current policies are the party. Keep tax cuts and ignore debt; obliterate regulations and rules constraining business, particularly in the energy sector; mandate law and order to stop violence such as in Portland, Ore., and Chicago; win the trade wars with China; continue America First policies to end "endless wars" but erode Washington's global leadership and influence; and push executive power to and even beyond constitutional limits.

License Photo First lady Melania Trump said her husband, President Donald Trump, "has not and will not lose focus on Americans." She delivered the speech from the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday, the second night of the Republican National Convention. Read the full text here. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | President Donald Trump prepares to watch his wife's speech. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo License Photo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose speech to the convention was recorded as he worked in Jerusalem, said the president has made his family safer by putting his "America First vision" into action. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, has opened an investigation into Pompeo's participation in the convention while on official business. Photo by UPI | The president's son Eric Trump dismissed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a "pushover" on the second day of the convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo The president's daughter Tiffany Trump called on young Americans to "transcend political boundaries" and vote "based on results and not rhetoric" in November. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron criticized comments Biden made about Black voters, declaring, "I am not in chains. My mind is my own." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez spoke out against socialism in her convention speech, saying "the fabric of our nation is in peril." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said he supports the president because he seeks to end wars and criticized Biden for voting for the Iraq War. UPI Photo | License Photo Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned Biden and the international business of his son Hunter Biden. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson delivers a speech to the convention on Tuesday. Photo by UPI | License Photo Vice President Mike Pence addresses the second night of the convention after having been officially nominated on Monday. Photo by UPI | License Photo Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann addresses the convention. UPI Photo | License Photo Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., closed the first night of the convention on Monday, declaring that Biden and Democrats want a "fundamentally different America." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Donald Trump Jr. said Biden's "radical left-wing policies" will "stop our economic recovery cold." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, speaking on the first night of the convention, said Biden has "a record of weakness and failure" on international relations. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus, Donald Trump Jr. (R) watches his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle as she pre-records her address to the convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo A truck with a message protesting President Donald Trump is parked outside the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., where some convention events were being held. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during the first day of the convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were charged after waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters near their property, address the first night of the convention. Photo by UPI | License Photo Trump speaks on the first day of the convention in Charlotte, N.C. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo Delegates listen to Trump's speech in person in Charlotte. Pool Photo by Jessica Koscielniak/UPI | License Photo States were allowed six delegates each to attend in person and a total 336 delegates for the live roll call. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo Vice President Mike Pence prepares to speak Monday in Charlotte. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo The North Carolina delegation nominates Trump for re-election on Monday. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo McDaniel gavels the call to order at the opening of the first day. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo The room is set Monday for the first day of the convention. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo The four-day event started with 336 delegates gathering to nominate Trump. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo The GOP will limit the number of in-person events that take place in Charlotte. Many speakers will deliver their remarks remotely via video. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo The theme of the convention's first day was "Land of Promise." Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo Many participants wore face coverings to protect against the coronavirus. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo In a normal year, the convention would draw thousands of supporters, delegates and elected officials. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Should Democrats win both Houses of Congress and Trump wins, expect a second impeachment, this time with articles that specify illegality and acts of actual law breaking. While the two-thirds vote to convict still would be unlikely, a Senate trial would be far more devastating to the president. Further, confirmations would become more difficult, especially for judges. A Supreme Court vacancy would favor Trump since, given age, it is likely to be a Democratic appointee. That would mean a 5-3 split in favor of Republicans; hence no incentive for Trump to forward a nomination.

RELATED Trump appeals to evangelicals with claim of religious liberty under threat

Executive orders and actions would accumulate like snowflakes in a blizzard. "Acting" appointments would fill many government posts otherwise requiring confirmation. Presidential vetoes of Democratic legislation, termed "radical" or "socialist" by the White House would become commonplace. The federal government could be in paralysis.

Even with a Biden victory, Democratic control of both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue would not mean smoother government. Unless the Senate filibuster rule requiring a "super-majority" or 60 votes was ended, a Republican minority could still block legislative action. Progressives will be forcing the party further left, a condition that many Americans will not support.

Advertisement

Should the Senate remain Republican and the House Democratic, a President Trump would double down on current policies, trying to isolate the House. A second impeachment is not out of the question. Politics will become sharper as any sense of Democratic unity will disappear.

A divided Congress would force a President Biden to act as a bridge builder, as he did in the Senate. That will anger many Democrats on the Hill who have little patience to forgive or forget what are believed to be Republican transgressions. If the election is a Biden landslide, the GOP will be soul searching and the TOP -- Trump's Own Party -- could be consigned to the rubbish dump of history. Under those conditions, Republicans may be forced to reach an accommodation with Biden. Ironically, progressives could find reconciliation unpalatable and a Democratic rump party could emerge.

Is there a more optimistic scenario? With less than 11 weeks until the Nov. 3 election day, anything could happen. A cure for COVID-19 could be found. The disease could dissipate. Or, as in 1918-20, the pandemic could intensify with a vengeance in cold weather. Congress could fail to pass another relief act that would immediately anger the tens or hundreds of millions of affected Americans.

Neither convention explored these scenarios beyond making dystopian predictions if the "other side" wins. The tragedy for the United States is that the only reality emerging from the conventions was these dire forecasts. It is now up to both candidates to explain how they will reverse these grim pictures. But will they -- or can they?Harlan Ullman is UPI's Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist, a senior advise at the Atlantic Council and author of the upcoming book, "The Fifth Horseman: To Be Feared, Friended or Fought in a MAD-Driven Age."

Advertisement