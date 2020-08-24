Democratic candidate Joe Biden formally accepts the party's nomination for president of the United States last Thursday, on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, from Wilmington, Del. UPI Photo | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Before its national convention last week, the Democratic Party held an edge over Republicans nationwide -- but the gap was smaller than the sizable 11-point gap two months ago, a Gallup survey showed Monday.

According to the poll, which was taken from July 30 to Aug. 12, 48% of respondents said they were Democrats and 42% answered Republican. Thirty-nine percent identified as independent.

Gallup said the substantial lead of 11 points for Democrats in June likely was fueled by national rallies demanding social justice following the death of George Floyd at the end of May.

"President Donald Trump's job approval rating fell 10 points from early May to early June as his response to [civil rights] protests was widely criticized," Gallup wrote. "His unpopularity likely prompted many Americans to shift away from the Republican Party, or to the Democratic Party, at that time.

"While protest activity has continued in the past two months, it has been on a smaller scale."

While the Democrats have long held an edge in party affiliation, it doesn't always lead to a Democratic victory in the presidential election. Democrats held an 11-point lead in 2000 and a 45% to 42% edge in 2016.

Democrats had an eight-point advantage when Barack Obama was elected in 2008 (50% to 42%) and seven points when he was re-elected four years later (49% to 42%).

More people identified themselves as Democrats before Bill Clinton was twice elected. Democrats held a 10-point edge in 1992 and an 11-point advantage in 1996.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.