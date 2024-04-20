Advertisement
U.S. News
April 20, 2024 / 3:17 PM

New EPA rule designates two 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances

By Ehren Wynder
The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday's designation of two PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances is part of its PFAS Strategic Roadmap. File Photo by Rudy and Peter Skitterians/Pixabay
1 of 2 | The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday's designation of two PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances is part of its PFAS Strategic Roadmap. File Photo by Rudy and Peter Skitterians/Pixabay

April 20 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has designated two PFAS substances, commonly known as "forever chemicals" as hazardous substances under the United States' Superfund law.

The rule designates perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, as hazardous substances, allowing the EPA to investigate and clean up contaminations of the toxic chemicals, the agency announced Friday.

Advertisement

The rule also allows EPA to charge polluters for the clean-up, putting the onus on companies who have used PFAS chemicals in the manufacturing process, as well as federal and industrial entities.

The EPA said the move is part of President Joe Biden's larger PFAS elimination strategy under the agency's PFAS Strategic Roadmap.

Related

"President Biden understands the threat that 'forever chemicals' pose to the health of families across the country," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. "That's why EPA launched its PFAS Strategic Roadmap, a whole-of-agency approach to protecting public health and addressing the harm to communities overburdened by PFAS pollution."

PFAS substances are called forever chemicals because they take a long time to break down in the environment and in the human body.

They have been used in products like Teflon, waterproof jackets and firefighting foam for decades for their oil- and water-repellant properties, but as these products deteriorate, the chemicals leech into the environment and pollute landfills, soil and drinking water.

Advertisement

The EPA ruling comes after studies that show they are linked to cancer and birth defects, as well as heart and liver disease. An estimated 98% of people have PFAS chemicals in their blood.

Farmers, water utilities, airports and fire departments that may have inadvertently polluted drinking water supplies with PFAS will not be held accountable under the new EPA rule.

"The policy certainly makes it clear that water and wastewater utilities should not be held responsible, that they are passive receivers of these substances," Jennifer Pederson, executive director of the Massachusetts Water Works Association, told WBUR Radio in Boston.

Environmentalists said the action is a good start, but that the EPA ought to go further and ban the entire class of PFAS chemicals.

Dana Colihan, co-executive director of environmental advocacy group Slingshot, said the ruling is "particularly important" for low-income people and minorities who are more likely to live near industrial sites and waste facilities that have high levels of contamination.

"That being said, there are literally over 14,000 [types of] PFAS out there, and the EPA needs to list all of these chemicals as a class under Superfund," Colihan told the Boston broadcaster.

Lisa Frank, executive director of Environment America Research and Policy Center's Washington office, said in a statement, "this announcement is a critical step toward getting PFAS out of our waterways and making polluters pay. Now, we need to turn off the tap on toxic PFAS everywhere."

Advertisement

The EPA earlier in April established its first-ever legally enforceable drinking water standard in the United States, a move the agency said will protect 100 million people from PFAS exposure and prevent tens of thousands of serious illnesses.

Latest Headlines

House passes $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
House passes $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
April 20 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Saturday passed a long-delayed $95 billion foreign aid package that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
Third shipping channel opened at site of collapsed Baltimore bridge
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Third shipping channel opened at site of collapsed Baltimore bridge
April 20 (UPI) -- Officials in Maryland have opened a third shipping channel near the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Fire strikes historic Timberline Lodge ski resort on Oregon's Mount Hood
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fire strikes historic Timberline Lodge ski resort on Oregon's Mount Hood
April 20 (UPI) -- Fire officials say fireplace embers likely triggered a three-alarm blaze at the historic Timberline Lodge on Oregon's Mount Hood, made famous by its appearance in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film "The Shining."
USC drops all outside speakers from commencement ceremony after controversy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USC drops all outside speakers from commencement ceremony after controversy
April 20 (UPI) -- The University of Southern California will now have no outside speakers or honorees at the school's graduation ceremony following a controversy earlier this week over its valedictorian address.
5 high schoolers wounded by gunfire during 'senior skip day' in Md. park
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
5 high schoolers wounded by gunfire during 'senior skip day' in Md. park
April 20 (UPI) -- A "senior skip day" gathering at a Maryland park turned violent, leaving five people shot and one in critical condition, according to police.
Senate approves extending FISA warrantless surveillance program
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate approves extending FISA warrantless surveillance program
April 20 (UPI) -- Despite concerns from both sides of the aisle, the Senate on Saturday reauthorized the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act's warrantless surveillance of foreigners located outside the United States.
Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote to join UAW in historic union win
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote to join UAW in historic union win
April 20 (UPI) -- Nearly three-fourths of workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga factory in Tennessee have voted to join the United Auto Workers in what the union hailed as an historic landslide victory.
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
April 20 (UPI) -- A man who set himself on fire outside the New York City courtroom where former President Donald Trump is facing a criminal trial has died of his injuries, police said Saturday.
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
April 19 (UPI) -- N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James on Friday asked a judge to void Donald Trump's $175 million bond in his civil fraud case as she cast doubt on the ability of the company that posted it to secure an amount that high.
Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
April 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is set to begin Monday after a man set himself on fire outside of the courthouse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement