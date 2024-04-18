Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 18, 2024 / 2:42 PM

Fruits, vegetables contain concerning levels of pesticides, report finds

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
Pesticides posed significant risks in popular choices such as strawberries, green beans, bell peppers, blueberries and potatoes, the review from Consumer Reports found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Pesticides posed significant risks in popular choices such as strawberries, green beans, bell peppers, blueberries and potatoes, the review from Consumer Reports found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Nearly 20% of fresh, frozen and canned fruits and vegetables that Americans eat contain concerning levels of pesticides, a new report finds.

Pesticides posed significant risks in popular choices such as strawberries, green beans, bell peppers, blueberries and potatoes, the review from Consumer Reports found.

Advertisement

"One food in particular, green beans, had residues of a pesticide that hasn't been allowed to be used on the vegetable in the U.S. for over a decade," the report authors said in a news release. "And imported produce, especially some from Mexico, was particularly likely to carry risky levels of pesticide residues."

How likely? Sixty-five of 100 samples of the most contaminated produce were imported, with 52 of those samples originating from Mexico, the review found.

Related

The majority of the highly contaminated produce were strawberries, typically the frozen variety, the report said.

Why? Because they grow low to the ground and are therefore more accessible to bugs, strawberries often top lists of foods contaminated with insecticides, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, nearly all the tested green beans were contaminated with acephate, an insecticide that is considered a "possible human carcinogen." The Environmental Protection Agency prohibited the chemical for use on green beans in 2011.

In response to the report, the Food Industry Association told CNN that "all pesticides go through an extensive review process by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] to ensure they are safe for human consumption and to establish tolerances, the maximum residue limit permitted on or in a food."

And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is responsible "for monitoring and enforcing EPA's tolerances for pesticides in food, including foods imported into the U.S.," Hilary Thesmar, the association's chief science officer and senior vice president of food and product safety, told CNN.

Pesticides have been linked in studies to preterm births and neural tube defects. Exposure to pesticides has also been associated with heart disease, cancer and other illnesses.

Critics point to the EPA's lack of action as a key reason why pesticides are frequently found on produce, despite a growing amount of evidence that even low levels could be harmful, CNN reported.

Advertisement

"The EPA could certainly be doing a better job of setting more accurate safe limits based on the latest science," Alexis Temkin, senior toxicologist at the Environmental Working Group, told CNN. "Some of these pesticides require immediate, swift action by the EPA to consider these potential health risks more strongly."

Not all the news was bad, according to the report, which analyzed seven years of testing data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on 59 common fruits and vegetables.

Pesticide levels were of little concern in nearly two-thirds of the foods included in the review, including nearly all of the organic ones, Consumer Reports said.

What can consumers do to reduce their risk of pesticide exposure?

Cleaning fruits and vegetables before eating does reduce pesticide levels, but there is "no method of washing produce that is 100% effective for removing all pesticide residues," according to the National Pesticide Information Center.

Starting with clean hands, wash and scrub produce under running water instead of soaking to remove the most pesticide residue, the center recommends.

Don't use soap, detergent or a commercial produce wash, however, as they have not been proven to be any more effective, FDA says. Dry the produce with a clean cloth or paper towel.

Advertisement

To reduce your risk of exposure even further, switch to organic produce whenever possible, Consumer Reports advised.

More information

Visit the Environmental Protection Agency for more on pesticides in food.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
NEW YORK, April 17 (UPI) -- Doctors tell patients with atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular and often abnormally rapid heart rate, to beware of an increased risk of stroke. But the threat of heart failure should be even more worrisome.
Racial disparities in healthcare persist across the U.S., report finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Racial disparities in healthcare persist across the U.S., report finds
Deep-seated racial and ethnic disparities persist in healthcare across the United States, even in states considered the most progressive, a new report shows.
Many teens experience weight-related bullying online
Health News // 2 hours ago
Many teens experience weight-related bullying online
Teenagers are frequently bullied about their weight on social media, and the bullying increases with each hour they spend on these sites, a new study reveals.
Mentally challenging work may guard against memory and thinking declines
Health News // 2 hours ago
Mentally challenging work may guard against memory and thinking declines
Jobs that challenge your mind could help your brain age more gracefully, a new study suggests.
Combo of drugs may help curb alcohol use disorder
Health News // 3 hours ago
Combo of drugs may help curb alcohol use disorder
A combo of an allergy drug and a blood pressure med appears to lower daily drinking in folks battling severe alcoholism, French researchers report.
AI may help older adults manage multiple medications
Health News // 3 hours ago
AI may help older adults manage multiple medications
AI could help doctors cut back on the bewildering variety of medications that seniors frequently are prescribed, a new study suggests.
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
Two implanted heart devices used by patients in end-stage heart failure are now under a strict U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall, after being tied to 273 known injuries and 14 deaths, the agency said Tuesday.
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
Zepbound, one of the wildly popular weight-loss drugs that millions of Americans now take, eased sleep apnea in obese adults in two company trials, drug maker Eli Lilly announced Wednesday.
Industry group: Improve safety guidelines for melatonin gummies
Health News // 2 days ago
Industry group: Improve safety guidelines for melatonin gummies
In the wake of a sharp rise in the number of young children accidentally eating melatonin supplements, an industry group has called for tougher safety guidelines for packaging and labeling the sleep-aid supplements.
Surgery targeting brain region may relieve tough-to-treat epilepsy
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgery targeting brain region may relieve tough-to-treat epilepsy
Some people with tough-to-treat epilepsy might benefit if doctors target a brain region newly linked to the disorder, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
White House announces global partnership to prevent future pandemics
White House announces global partnership to prevent future pandemics
Controlling blood pressure could prevent uterine fibroids
Controlling blood pressure could prevent uterine fibroids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement