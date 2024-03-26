Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 26, 2024 / 11:11 AM

Warmer autumns may put honey bees in peril

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
Using climate and bee population models, a Washington State University team showed that longer and longer autumns with ideal flying weather increase the odds that bee colonies will collapse come spring. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Using climate and bee population models, a Washington State University team showed that longer and longer autumns with ideal flying weather increase the odds that bee colonies will collapse come spring. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Honey bees fly to flowers whenever the weather is right, and warmer autumns and winters are putting these crop pollinators at risk, researchers warn.

Using climate and bee population models, a Washington State University team showed that longer and longer autumns with ideal flying weather increase the odds that bee colonies will collapse come spring.

Advertisement

"It's not like this is something that can be expected 80 years from now," lead author Kirti Rajagopalan, an assistant professor of biological systems engineering, said in a WSU news release. "It is a more immediate impact that needs to be planned for."

A potential intervention: Putting colonies into cold storage, where bees will cluster in their hive from October to April before too many workers wear out. The practice is relatively new.

Related

But commercial beekeepers already rely on it to help manage logistics of moving more than 2 million hives from around the country to pollinate almond trees in California, researchers said.

"A lot of beekeepers are already practicing this management technique of storing bees indoors because it has a lot of immediate potential to help in a number of ways," study co-author Brandon Hopkins, a WSU entomologist, said in the news release.

Advertisement

He said the new study demonstrates that cold-storage has additional benefits for the survival of bee colonies in a changing climate.

For the study, researchers used simulations of climate projections for the years 2050 and 2100.

The simulations showed that bee colonies in many parts of the Pacific Northwest would likely experience spring collapses in both scenarios. This also occurred when researchers simulated climate change continuing at its present pace and when they looked at greenhouse gas reductions in the near future.

The upshot: Colonies wintering outside in colder areas like Omak, Wash., near Canada, might do OK.

But bee populations in many other places, like Richland, Wash., near the Oregon border, would plummet. Warmer winters would slash their adult populations to fewer than 9,000 by 2050 and under 5,000 by the turn of the century, according to the study.

Researchers said their models were "fairly conservative," looking at seasonal factors like temperature, wind and amount of daylight.

"Our simulations are showing that even if there is no nutritional stress, no pathogens, no pesticides -- just the conditions in fall and winter are enough to compromise the age structure of a colony," said co-author Gloria DeGrandi-Hoffman, a research leader at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Carl Hayden Bee Research Center.

Advertisement

Researchers also simulated what might happen if honey bee hive boxes were placed in cold storage.

In the Richland simulation, by the year 2100, putting bees in cold storage from October to April would boost the spring population to more 15,000. If they stayed outside, the hives would total between 5,000 to 8,000, researchers said.

The findings were published March 25 in the journal Scientific Reports.

More information

Learn more about the risks facing honeybees at the Bee Conservancy.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX sends 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit in Falcon 9 launch from Florida
Science News // 15 hours ago
SpaceX sends 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit in Falcon 9 launch from Florida
March 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
3 astronauts aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft arrive at space station
Science News // 20 hours ago
3 astronauts aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft arrive at space station
March 25 (UPI) -- Three space travelers on board Russia's Soyuz MS-25 made it safely to the International Space Station nearly 250 miles above earth after a nearly two-day orbital journey.
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
Science News // 1 day ago
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
It's well-known that dogs can learn words for spoken commands like "sit," "stand" and "heel." But a new study has found they also can tell their "ball-ball" from their "dolly," "teddy," "chewy" or "squeaky squeak."
Soyuz MS-25 flight to Space Station launches successfully after Thursday's scrub
Science News // 3 days ago
Soyuz MS-25 flight to Space Station launches successfully after Thursday's scrub
March 23 (UPI) -- A Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft headed to the International Space Station successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Saturday and has entered near-Earth orbit, officials said.
Chinese company's canine companion barks, wags tail, has 12 hours of battery life
Science News // 3 days ago
Chinese company's canine companion barks, wags tail, has 12 hours of battery life
March 22 (UPI) -- A China-based robotics company is set to release a robotic dog companion globally Friday.
Hubble telescope spots spider galaxy 30M light-years from Earth
Science News // 4 days ago
Hubble telescope spots spider galaxy 30M light-years from Earth
March 22 (UPI) -- NASA said Friday the Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a spider galaxy, an irregular galaxy, about 30 million light-years from Earth.
Space station-bound Dragon supply capsule filled with everything from experiments to coffee
Science News // 4 days ago
Space station-bound Dragon supply capsule filled with everything from experiments to coffee
March 21 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Florida on Thursday with a Dragon cargo capsule filled with supplies and experiments for the International Space Station.
Crewed Soyuz mission to International Space Station scrubbed
Science News // 5 days ago
Crewed Soyuz mission to International Space Station scrubbed
March 21 (UPI) -- A Russian Soyuz rocket launch with NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson on board was scrubbed just before liftoff Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Rocket Lab successfully launches secret NRO spy satellites
Science News // 5 days ago
Rocket Lab successfully launches secret NRO spy satellites
March 21 (UPI) -- U.S.-based Rocket Lab launched an Electron rocket topped with secret U.S. spy satellites early Thursday from Virginia.
Remains of extinct giant river dolphin found in Amazon region, researchers say
Science News // 5 days ago
Remains of extinct giant river dolphin found in Amazon region, researchers say
March 20 (UPI) -- An international team of researchers found the remains of a giant freshwater dolphin that is about 16 million years old and the largest river dolphin species ever found, the University of Zurich announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese company's canine companion barks, wags tail, has 12 hours of battery life
Chinese company's canine companion barks, wags tail, has 12 hours of battery life
3 astronauts aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft arrive at space station
3 astronauts aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft arrive at space station
Space station-bound Dragon supply capsule filled with everything from experiments to coffee
Space station-bound Dragon supply capsule filled with everything from experiments to coffee
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
Hubble telescope spots spider galaxy 30M light-years from Earth
Hubble telescope spots spider galaxy 30M light-years from Earth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement