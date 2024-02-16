Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 16, 2024 / 10:26 AM

Most American likely have been exposed to pesticide chlormequat

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A recent study found the pesticide chlormequat was in four out of five people they tested. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A recent study found the pesticide chlormequat was in four out of five people they tested. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

A little-known pesticide is likely present in the bodies of most U.S. residents, raising concerns of potential reproductive and developmental problems, researchers report.

In the study, the pesticide chlormequat was found in four out of five people they tested.

Advertisement

"The ubiquity of this little-studied pesticide in people raises alarm bells about how it could potentially cause harm without anyone even knowing they've consumed it," said lead researcher Alexis Temkin, a toxicologist with the Environmental Working Group (EWG).

Urine tests revealed the presence of chlormequat in 77 out of 96 U.S. residents tested in 2023, results show.

Related

The tests also found chlormequat at higher concentrations than in prior years, suggesting that exposure to the pesticide could be on the rise.

The findings were published Thursday in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.

Animal studies have shown that chlormequat can damage the reproductive system and disrupt fetal growth. Specifically, it's been shown to alter development of the head and bones and interfere with key metabolic processes.

Environmental Protection Agency regulations have restricted the pesticide for use only in ornamental plants in the United States, forbidding its use in food crops, the researchers said.

Advertisement

But since 2018, the EPA has permitted chlormequat on imported oats and other foods. Chlormequat stops oat and grain crops from bending over while growing, making them easier to harvest, the EWG says.

The 2018 regulatory change took place under former President Donald Trump, as did a subsequent increase in the allowed amount in 2020.

Further, the EPA under President Joe Biden has proposed allowing the first-ever use of chlormequat on barley, oats and wheat in response to an application submitted by chlormequat manufacturer Taminco, the researchers said.

The EWG is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to test foods for chlormequat. It also says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should add the pesticide to its bio-monitoring program.

"The federal government has a vital role in ensuring that pesticides are adequately monitored, studied and regulated," Temkin said in an EWG news release. "Yet, the EPA continues to abdicate its responsibility to protect children from the potential health harms of toxic chemicals like chlormequat in food."

More information

The EPA has more on chlormequat.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Mifepristone abortion pills can be safely delivered with telehealth
Health News // 25 minutes ago
Mifepristone abortion pills can be safely delivered with telehealth
Medication abortion can be delivered safely and effectively using telemedicine, a large, new study concludes.
Support from grandparents may reduce moms' use of antidepressants
Health News // 57 minutes ago
Support from grandparents may reduce moms' use of antidepressants
When grandparents can lend a hand with little ones, moms are less likely to battle depression.
Experimental drug shows promise in treating cancer linked to asbestos
Health News // 23 hours ago
Experimental drug shows promise in treating cancer linked to asbestos
An experimental drug called ADI-PEG20 increased average survival of mesothelioma patients by 1.6 months, and quadrupled the three-year survival rate, when combined with traditional chemotherapy, trial results show.
Rheumatoid arthritis drug abatacept may also prevent the disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Rheumatoid arthritis drug abatacept may also prevent the disease
Abatacept eases symptoms and prevents joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis patients by dampening the immune system, researchers said.
School uniforms may discourage children from active play
Health News // 1 day ago
School uniforms may discourage children from active play
Schools that want little girls to get plenty of exercise might want to rethink their dress code.
Nearly half of U.S. healthcare workers have seen racism against patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Nearly half of U.S. healthcare workers have seen racism against patients
Nearly half of healthcare workers nationwide say they've seen discrimination against patients while on the job, a new report reveals.
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A review of studies of the most effective depression therapies has confirmed the apparent efficacy of exercise of almost any kind, with or without counseling and medication, but that more vigorous activity is best.
Experiencing childhood bullying triples risk of mental health issues later
Health News // 1 day ago
Experiencing childhood bullying triples risk of mental health issues later
When bullies destroy a young victim's trust, mental health problems are likely to follow them into adulthood, a new study warns.
Aromatherapy may help people recover from depression
Health News // 2 days ago
Aromatherapy may help people recover from depression
Aromatherapy might be able to help people recover from depression by helping them more clearly recall specific, often positive, memories, a new study shows.
CDC weighs new guidance to loosen COVID-19 isolation
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC weighs new guidance to loosen COVID-19 isolation
New, proposed guidance being weighed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans who test positive for COVID-19 no longer need to routinely stay home for five days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
As pickleball's popularity soars with older participants, so do injuries
As pickleball's popularity soars with older participants, so do injuries
Experimental drug shows promise in treating cancer linked to asbestos
Experimental drug shows promise in treating cancer linked to asbestos
Excess zinc in inner ear linked to noise-related hearing loss
Excess zinc in inner ear linked to noise-related hearing loss
Rheumatoid arthritis drug abatacept may also prevent the disease
Rheumatoid arthritis drug abatacept may also prevent the disease
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement