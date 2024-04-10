Trending
April 10, 2024 / 7:52 AM

EPA establishes 'first-ever' national standard on PFAS in drinking water

By Clyde Hughes
EPA Administrator Michael Regan said a first-ever national standard on PFAS in drinking water "marshals the full breadth of EPA authority and resources to protect people from these harmful chemicals." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
EPA Administrator Michael Regan said a first-ever national standard on PFAS in drinking water "marshals the full breadth of EPA authority and resources to protect people from these harmful chemicals." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday finalized a rule setting strict limits on the amount of so-called "forever chemicals" allowed in drinking water.

The agency said the rule is the "first-ever national, legally enforceable standard" limiting forever chemicals, also known as polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, which have been linked to health issues such as cancers, liver and heart damage as well as developmental issues in children.

"Drinking water contaminated with PFAS has plagued communities across this country for too long," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. "Our PFAS Strategic Roadmap marshals the full breadth of EPA authority and resources to protect people from these harmful chemicals."

The new rule sets the limits on common types of forever chemicals -- PFOA and PFOS -- at 4 parts per trillion and a trio including PFNA, PFHxS and so-called "GenX Chemicals" at 10 parts per trillion.

The EPA said it estimates the rule will impact 6%-10% of 66,000 public drinking water systems, giving all public water systems three years to complete initial monitoring for the chemicals and requiring them to inform the public of PFAS levels measured in their drinking water.

Systems whose PFAS levels exceed the standards will have five years to bring them down to the regulated level.

In addition to the rule, the Biden administration announced nearly $1 billion in new funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure law to assist states in their efforts to test for PFAS, treat public water systems and help owners of private wells combat contamination involving forever chemicals.

The White House said PFAS pollution has devastated communities like Oakdale, outside of St. Paul, Minn., where decades of PFAS-containing waste has led to that community suffering from higher rates of cancer.

"The reductions in exposure to toxic substances delivered by EPA's standards will further the Biden Cancer Moonshot goal of reducing the cancer death rate by at least half by 2047," said Dr. Danielle Carnival, deputy assistant to the President for the Cancer Moonshot.

"Under President Biden's leadership, we are taking a whole-of-government approach to tackle PFAS pollution and ensure that all Americans have access to clean, safe drinking water."

