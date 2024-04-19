Trending
U.S. News
April 19, 2024 / 3:02 PM

FAA to implement new rest rules for air traffic controllers

By Ehren Wynder
Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Michael Whitaker speaks during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation hearing in February. Whitaker, in a statement Friday, announced new rest requirements for air traffic controllers to reduce fatigue that could lead to safety risks. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Michael Whitaker speaks during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation hearing in February. Whitaker, in a statement Friday, announced new rest requirements for air traffic controllers to reduce fatigue that could lead to safety risks. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

April 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday announced new rest rules for air traffic controllers aimed at reducing fatigue and ending mistakes that cause near-misses on the runway.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker in a statement said air traffic controllers will be required to take 10 hours off in between shifts and 12 hours off before a midnight shift, effective in 90 days.

"In my first few months at the helm of the FAA, I toured air traffic control facilities around the country -- and heard concerns about schedules that do not always allow controllers to get enough rest," Whitaker said. "With the safety of our controllers and national airspace always top of mind for FAA, I took this very seriously -- and we're taking action."

The new rule follows recommendations from a report the FAA commissioned in December, in which a panel of scientific experts determined the fatigue air traffic controllers experience from lack of rest impairs their alertness and threatens air traffic safety.

The new rest policy also comes amid heightened scrutiny of close calls on the runway. Last year, two commercial planes almost crashed into each other during takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

A Delta Airlines plane came within 1,000 feet of an American Airlines plane that taxied in front of it without permission to cross the runway.

The Delta flight returned the gate and was unable to complete its scheduled flight due to a staffing issue.

Addressing the decades-long shortage of air traffic controllers also is a top priority, Whitaker said. The FAA last year reached a hiring goal of 1,500 controllers and said it's on track to hire 1,800 more by the end of 2024.

The FAA in February announced a new college program to recruit new air traffic controllers amid fatigue and high turnover rates.

The Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative allows select post-secondary institutions "to provide the same thorough curriculum offered at the FAA Air Traffic Controller Academy," according to the FAA.

Whitaker, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to lead the FAA, has said the "safety of the flying public" is his highest priority and that the FAA has a "a new goal to end serious close calls."

