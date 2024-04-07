Advertisement
April 7, 2024 / 5:41 PM

Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches

By Don Jacobson
A Southwest 737-800 airliner such as the one pictured made an emergency landing in Denver on Sunday after pieces of an engine cowling detached during take-off. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A Southwest 737-800 airliner such as the one pictured made an emergency landing in Denver on Sunday after pieces of an engine cowling detached during take-off. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

April 7 (UPI) -- A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine cowling blew off during take-off in Denver, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday.

Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International Airport around 8:15 a.m. Sunday following the incident, the FAA said in an incident report.

Officials said the crew reported the cowling fell off during takeoff and struck the wing flap. The flight was heading to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

The FAA says it is investigating the incident.

Passenger video obtained by ABC News showed the cowling peeling off from the engine as the 737 was taking off, then flapping in the breeze before completely detaching. One passenger can be heard in the background saying, "It all blew away."

"Southwest Flight 3695 returned to Denver International Airport this morning and landed safely after experiencing a mechanical issue," Southwest said in a statement issued to media outlets.

"Our customers arrived at Houston Hobby on another aircraft, approximately three hours behind schedule. We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate safety for our customers and employees," the airline said.

Sunday's emergency landing is the latest of a series of recent safety incidents involving a Boeing commercial airliner.

A week ago, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Chicago because of a cracked windshield.

On March 28, a Boeing 777-200 carrying 273 passengers and 12 crew members also made an emergency stop in Denver after the crew reported an engine problem.

Earlier in March, airline officials discovered a missing external panel on the underside of a United Airlines Boeing 737-800 after the jet landed at its destination in Oregon.

Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
April 7 (UPI) -- California authorities said Sunday they are seeking the driver of car that flipped over on an East Bay freeway, killing a 9-year-old girl and seriously injuring four other passengers.
Sheriff: Fla. pre-med student confesses to stabbing mother to death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sheriff: Fla. pre-med student confesses to stabbing mother to death
April 7 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old University of Florida student has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly confessing to stabbing his mother to death at her Florida home over the weekend, authorities say.
Kentucky man pleads guilty to faking death to avoid child support
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kentucky man pleads guilty to faking death to avoid child support
April 7 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a federal court to faking his own death in order to avoid paying about $116,000 in child support to his ex-wife.
Suspect arrested, charged with arson for fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders' office
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect arrested, charged with arson for fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders' office
April 6 (UPI) -- A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire intentionally set outside the Burlington, Vt., office of Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Justice Department announced Sunday.
NOAA: Global greenhouse gases continued steady climb in 2023
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NOAA: Global greenhouse gases continued steady climb in 2023
April 6 (UPI) -- Despite efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, 2023 saw another steady increase in the amount recorded in the Earth's atmosphere, according to a new report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Security guard killed, 7 hurt in shootout at Miami-area nightclub
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Security guard killed, 7 hurt in shootout at Miami-area nightclub
April 6 (UPI) -- A gunman and security guard are dead and seven others were injured Saturday in a shootout involving police at a nightclub in the Miami area, police said.
Shelter-in-place order issued after Colo. steel mill fire produces thick smoke
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Shelter-in-place order issued after Colo. steel mill fire produces thick smoke
April 6 (UPI) -- No hazardous substances were involved in a fire at a steel mill in Pueblo, Colo., that produced thick clouds of smoke and caused officials to issue a shelter in place order, the Environmental Protection Agency says.
Biden campaign rakes in $90M during March, topping Trump haul
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden campaign rakes in $90M during March, topping Trump haul
April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's re-election campaign said Saturday it raised a thumping $90 million in March, a multimillion-dollar advantage over Republican rival Donald Trump's operation during the same time period.
Third body recovered from site of Baltimore bridge collapse
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Third body recovered from site of Baltimore bridge collapse
April 6 (UPI) -- Officials in Maryland have recovered the body a third missing construction worker from the water around the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Aftershocks continue rattling New Jersey residents after rare 4.8 quake
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Aftershocks continue rattling New Jersey residents after rare 4.8 quake
April 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of aftershocks continued shaking New Jersey residents on Saturday following the previous day's rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in the Garden State's Readington Township.
