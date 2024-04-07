Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches

A Southwest 737-800 airliner such as the one pictured made an emergency landing in Denver on Sunday after pieces of an engine cowling detached during take-off. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine cowling blew off during take-off in Denver, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday. Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International Airport around 8:15 a.m. Sunday following the incident, the FAA said in an incident report. Advertisement

Officials said the crew reported the cowling fell off during takeoff and struck the wing flap. The flight was heading to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

The FAA says it is investigating the incident.

Passenger video obtained by ABC News showed the cowling peeling off from the engine as the 737 was taking off, then flapping in the breeze before completely detaching. One passenger can be heard in the background saying, "It all blew away."

"Southwest Flight 3695 returned to Denver International Airport this morning and landed safely after experiencing a mechanical issue," Southwest said in a statement issued to media outlets.

"Our customers arrived at Houston Hobby on another aircraft, approximately three hours behind schedule. We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate safety for our customers and employees," the airline said.

Sunday's emergency landing is the latest of a series of recent safety incidents involving a Boeing commercial airliner.

A week ago, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Chicago because of a cracked windshield.

On March 28, a Boeing 777-200 carrying 273 passengers and 12 crew members also made an emergency stop in Denver after the crew reported an engine problem.

Earlier in March, airline officials discovered a missing external panel on the underside of a United Airlines Boeing 737-800 after the jet landed at its destination in Oregon.