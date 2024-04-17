Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 17, 2024 / 9:38 AM

Senate hearings to examine Boeing safety, new whistleblower allegations

By Doug Cunningham
Boeing's safety practices are under the spotlight Wednesday as two U.S. Senate committees hear whistleblower testimony from engineer Sam Salephour raising new safety warnings about Boeing's production process. Boeing denies the allegations and says the company is fully confident in the integrity of its jets. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Boeing's safety practices are under the spotlight Wednesday as two U.S. Senate committees hear whistleblower testimony from engineer Sam Salephour raising new safety warnings about Boeing's production process. Boeing denies the allegations and says the company is fully confident in the integrity of its jets. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday will scrutinize Boeing's safety practices at two committee hearings.

The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. EDT where it will review findings from an independent expert panel Federal Aviation Administration on safety management processes and culture at Boeing, while the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will hear testimony on Boeing's "broken safety culture" following accusations about its 787 Dreamliner by whistleblower Sam Salephour.

Advertisement

Salephour, an engineer at Boeing for more than 10 years who warned that parts of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner risk breaking apart after thousands of trips due to being improperly fastened during assembly, will testify at the second hearing.

Boeing's CEO David Calhoun, was invited to testify before the subcommittee but will not attend.

Related

"The whistleblower will have the guts to show up, and I'm hoping that Dave Calhoun will as well at some point in the future," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told The Hill.

Blumenthal added the hearing of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will focus on "shocking allegations about failures and safety practices and culture" at Boeing.

Advertisement

Salephour claims that risk surrounding the Dreamliners was caused by assembly line changes in how different sections coming from different manufacturers lack uniformity where they are fastened together.

Unless this is corrected, Salephour said, "catastrophic failure" could result.

The whistleblower said production shortcuts were implemented to reduce production bottlenecks.

Boeing denied the assembly process puts excess pressure on the plane's joints.

Steve Chisholm, chief engineer for mechanical and structuring at Boeing, said Boeing created damage to fuselage panels in tests that were repeated in excess of what the jets would experience in service and found "the damage didn't grow." according to Chisholm

But Salephour told reporters he saw people jumping on pieces of the 777 trying to get them to line up properly in assembly.

Boeing spokeswoman Jessica Kowal claimed allegations about the 787's structural integrity are inaccurate and the company is "fully confident in the 787 Dreamliner."

Boeing is being investigated by the U.S. Senate and the FAA following the loss of a door plug in mid-flight on an Alaskan Airlines 737 Max 9.

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, who had also expressed concerns about quality control, was found dead of an apparent suicide last month in a South Carolina parking lot.

Advertisement

In a March 19 letter from the Senate Investigations Committee Blumenthal and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., told Calhoun that the company's alleged treatment of Barnett and apparent handling of his allegations "raise many questions about your company's commitment to aircraft safety."

"The Subcommittee's receipt of these allegations follows several contemporaneous reports that have also called into question Boeing's safety policies and practices," they wrote.

That letter demanded Boeing turn over records relating to safety practices and whistleblower protocols and policies. That information request included all records relating to 777 and 787 aircraft safety as well as records relating to employees raising concerns about the safety and integrity of the jets.

The information request covers January 1, 2018, to the present.

Latest Headlines

VW workers in Tennessee begin voting in UAW union election
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
VW workers in Tennessee begin voting in UAW union election
April 17 (UPI) -- Voting began early Wednesday morning for workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga Tennessee plant to decide whether or not they will be represented by the United Auto Workers.
Columbia leaders to testify about campus anti-Semitsim before House committee
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Columbia leaders to testify about campus anti-Semitsim before House committee
April 17 (UPI) -- Leaders at Columbia University will face a House hearing over campus anti-Semitism similar to the one in December which preceded two college presidents who appeared losing their jobs.
Biden calls for U.S. to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum imports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden calls for U.S. to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum imports
April 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak at the United Steelworkers headquarters in Pittsburgh as he called for a tripling of the country's tariff rate on China steel and aluminum.
States' inflation varies, in part due to domestic migration
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
States' inflation varies, in part due to domestic migration
April 17 (UPI) -- While the nation's inflation rate rose to 3.5% in March, some states are seeing higher-than-average inflation due to higher rates of population growth.
Former North Korean diplomat charged with U.S. sanctions evasion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former North Korean diplomat charged with U.S. sanctions evasion
April 17 (UPI) -- A former North Korean diplomat serving in Thailand was indicted on 20 counts of economic sanctions evasion, bank fraud and international money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department said.
U.S. to impose new sanctions on Iran over Israel attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. to impose new sanctions on Iran over Israel attack
April 17 (UPI) -- The United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, the White House said late Tuesday, in response to Tehran's weekend attack on Israel.
Bob Graham, former U.S. senator and Florida governor, dies at 87
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bob Graham, former U.S. senator and Florida governor, dies at 87
April 17 (UPI) -- Bob Graham, a former U.S. senator and two-term Florida governor best known for his so-called workdays initiative, has died, according to his family. He was 87.
Men on scooters kill 1, wound 3 in Bronx, N.Y., drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Men on scooters kill 1, wound 3 in Bronx, N.Y., drive-by shooting
April 17 (UPI) -- Scooter-riding gunmen opened fire on four people standing on the corner of a Bronx, N.Y., intersection Tuesday evening, according to authorities who said one of the victims was killed.
FDA warns California restaurants, diners to avoid certain half-shell oysters
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FDA warns California restaurants, diners to avoid certain half-shell oysters
April 17 (UPI) -- Restaurants in California are being warned not to serve certain oysters on the half-shell, from Republic of Korea, which could be contaminated with norovirus, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.
U.S., Chinese defense chiefs hold first talks since late 2022
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S., Chinese defense chiefs hold first talks since late 2022
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Adm. Dong Jun, on Tuesday, the Pentagon said, marking the first time they have spoken.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
USC cancels valedictorian speech over 'security' concerns
USC cancels valedictorian speech over 'security' concerns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement