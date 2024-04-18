Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 18, 2024 / 2:21 PM

Bryan Kohberger defense alibi in Idaho student murders: He was nowhere near it

In court filing, attorney says she will use cellphone tower data analysis, radio frequency expert

By Doug Cunningham
According to a Wednesday court filing, Idaho student murders defendant Bryan Kohberger's lawyers will present an alibi that he was out driving in a nearby town when the four murders were committed in 2022. They plan to call a cell phone tower expert as a witness to support the alibi defense. File Photo courtesy Monroe County Correctional Facility/UPI
According to a Wednesday court filing, Idaho student murders defendant Bryan Kohberger's lawyers will present an alibi that he was out driving in a nearby town when the four murders were committed in 2022. They plan to call a cell phone tower expert as a witness to support the alibi defense. File Photo courtesy Monroe County Correctional Facility/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the defendant in the Idaho student murders case, was driving west of the city where the murders occurred on the night of the killings, according to his attorney in a Wednesday court filing.

Kohberger's lawyers plan to use cellphone tower data analysis in an effort to prove he was not at the home where the murders happened Nov. 13, 2022.

Advertisement

"Mr. Kohberger was out driving in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars. He drove throughout the area south of Pullman, Wash., west of Moscow, Idaho," lead defense attorney Anne Taylor said in the filing.

Taylor added that the alibi is supported by data from Kohberger's phone, with numerous photos showing him late at night or in early morning hours out in the countryside.

Related

Kohberger's defense will put a cell phone tower and radio frequency expert on the stand to support the alibi, according to the court filing.

The spot where he allegedly was out driving the night of the murders was about 10 miles from the murder scene.

His defense said he often took drives alone late at night.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Kohberger broke into an off-campus home and murdered Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Kohberger was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

He's charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

The students were stabbed to death at a King Road residence in the small city of Moscow on the Washington-Idaho border. The victims likely were asleep when the brutal attacks began.

Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, where police tracked him down. His Hyundai Elantra was seized from his Pennsylvania home. Moscow police had been looking for a white Elantra as possible evidence.

The home where the murders occurred was torn down Dec. 28.

Over objections from some family members of the victims, the University of Idaho had the home demolished "to allow the collective healing of our community" after the home was given to the university.

Latest Headlines

New Virginia law allows student athlete compensation deals
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
New Virginia law allows student athlete compensation deals
April 18 (UPI) -- A new Virginia law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday allows universities to pay student athletes for name, image and likeness endorsements.
RFK Jr. qualifies for Michigan presidential ballot
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
RFK Jr. qualifies for Michigan presidential ballot
April 18 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has qualified for Michigan's 2024 presidential ballot, his campaign announced Thursday.
2 jurors excused as Trump hush-money trial jury selection continues
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2 jurors excused as Trump hush-money trial jury selection continues
April 17 (UPI) -- Two of the seven jurors chosen in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial were excused from jury duty Thursday as jury selection continues.
Prince Harry lists United States as permanent residence in business filing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prince Harry lists United States as permanent residence in business filing
April 18 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry officially considers himself a United States resident, according to a new British regulatory filing.
911 systems in four states suffered outages overnight
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
911 systems in four states suffered outages overnight
April 18 (UPI) -- Emergency agencies in Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota and Texas found their 911 services down for several hours Wednesday night before were restored, leaving millions until to call for assistance.
Google fires 28 workers after protest alleging Israeli cloud deal powers Gaza 'genocide'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google fires 28 workers after protest alleging Israeli cloud deal powers Gaza 'genocide'
April 18 (UPI) -- Google Wednesday fired 28 workers who belonged to the No Tech for Apartheid group after they protested a cloud-computing contract between Google and Israel.
Kennedy family to endorse Biden's re-election campaign in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kennedy family to endorse Biden's re-election campaign in Philadelphia
April 18 (UPI) -- The Kennedy family is set to endorse President Joe Biden in his 2024 presidential campaign in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Los Angeles officer who fatally shot 14-year-old girl in 2021 will not be charged
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Los Angeles officer who fatally shot 14-year-old girl in 2021 will not be charged
April 18 (UPI) -- No charges will be filed against the Los Angeles police officer who shot and killed a 14-year-old girl inside a clothing store in 2021, the California attorney general said.
Man gets 47 years to life for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from New York park
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Man gets 47 years to life for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from New York park
April 17 (UPI) -- A 47-year-old man from New York has been sentenced to 47 years to life after admitting to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl last fall.
NASA welcomes Switzerland, Sweden as countries sign Artemis Accords
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
NASA welcomes Switzerland, Sweden as countries sign Artemis Accords
April 18 (UPI) -- The United States welcomed Switzerland and Sweden as the latest countries to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, also known as the Outer Space Treaty, to strengthen international collaboration in space and on the moon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China denounces U.S. shipbuilding probe as politically motivated 'mistake'
China denounces U.S. shipbuilding probe as politically motivated 'mistake'
Minor damages reported after 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan
Minor damages reported after 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
State Department invites 22 countries for some hip-hop diplomacy
State Department invites 22 countries for some hip-hop diplomacy
Seven suspects likely to face charges for Michigan State University assaults
Seven suspects likely to face charges for Michigan State University assaults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement