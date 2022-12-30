Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 1:12 PM

28-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Idaho murders

By Matt Bernardini
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania in connection with the killing of four University of Idaho students. Photo from Monroe County correctional facility
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania in connection with the killing of four University of Idaho students. Photo from Monroe County correctional facility

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Police have arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students, according to reports on Friday.

The suspect was taken into custody in Pennsylvania, NBC News, ABC News and CNN reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains after authorities had tracked him down to Pennsylvania, ABC News reported.

Moscow police officers, members of Idaho State Police, Moscow city leaders and University of Idaho officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. local time Friday.

In November Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow.

Two other roommates -- who police said are not suspects -- survived and likely slept through the murders, according to officials. The survivors were on the ground floor while the four victims were on the second and third floors.

Police were also looking for a weapon, which they believed to be a large knife.

As the investigation dragged on, the case drew attention from internet sleuths, which led police to dispel unfounded claims.

Last week, an Idaho professor filed a defamation suit that accused TikTok user Ashley Guillard of falsely claiming that the professor had planned the killings with another University of Idaho student.

An arrest comes as a "celebration of life" was planned later Friday for two of the roommates, Goncalves and Mogen.

