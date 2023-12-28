Trending
Dec. 28, 2023 / 3:50 PM

Despite objections, University of Idaho demolishes house where 4 students killed

By Patrick Hilsman

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Moscow, Idaho, residence where four young people were killed in November 2022 was demolished Thursday despite the objections of some of the victims' families.

In November 2022, four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in a residence where some of them were staying.

In December 2022, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested and charged with four counts of murder.

Earlier this year, the off-campus house was given to the university.

"The family has stressed tirelessly to the Prosecution and the University of Idaho the importance (evidentiary and emotionally) that the King Road house carries but nobody seems to care enough," the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves said in a statement, according to KREM.

"While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house it is time for its remove and to allow the collective healing of our community," University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement earlier this month.

According to the university, the FBI visited the home in October to gather evidence and both the prosecution and defense were given access to the structure before its destruction.

Evidence gathered by the FBI will be used at visual evidence at Kohberger's trial, which is expected to stand trial next summer.

Sen. Rick Scott says he is latest victim of hoax 'swatting' calls
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Sen. Rick Scott says he is latest victim of hoax 'swatting' calls
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Thursday his Naples home was "swatted" while he was having dinner with his wife Wednesday night.
Federal judge upholds new GOP-drawn Georgia election maps
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge upholds new GOP-drawn Georgia election maps
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Georgia's new electoral maps drawn by the GOP-controlled legislature were approved by U.S. District Judge Steve Jones Thursday. The ruling rejected claims that the maps didn't do enough legally protect Black voters.
General Motors file lawsuit to recoup $108M in taxes from City of San Francisco
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
General Motors file lawsuit to recoup $108M in taxes from City of San Francisco
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- General Motors filed a lawsuit against the City of San Francisco last week, arguing the municipality overcharged it $108 million in taxes and $13 million in interest.
University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse Chancellor Joe Gow was fired Wednesday by unanimous consent of the Board of Regents for appearing in porn videos with his wife.
U.S., Mexican officials agree to talk again after 'very productive' meeting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Mexican officials agree to talk again after 'very productive' meeting
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Senior U.S. and Mexican officials agreed to keep talking after a high-stakes meeting on migration at the border on Wednesday but both sides did not announce any major deals that would slow the historic flow of immigrants
Weather for New Year's Eve, following day worthy of holiday toast in NYC this year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Weather for New Year's Eve, following day worthy of holiday toast in NYC this year
A lack of major storms and frigid air across the lower 48 states will help with New Year's Eve and Day celebrations, as well as the tail-end of holiday travel in most locations, Accuweather forecasters say.
Boeing's 737 Max being inspected for possible loose bolts on rudder system
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boeing's 737 Max being inspected for possible loose bolts on rudder system
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The FAA said Thursday it is closely monitoring targeted inspections of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft looking for a possible loose bolt issue in the plane's rudder control system.
Powerball jackpot jumps to $760 million, sixth largest ever
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot jumps to $760 million, sixth largest ever
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Powerball will have another shot at adding to its historic year on Saturday with its final drawing of 2023 with the sixth-largest total in the game's history with a jackpot of $760 million.
FTC sues Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FTC sues Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday it is suing Grand Canyon University and its CEO Brian Mueller for alleged deceptive advertising and illegal telemarketing.
First time unemployment claims jump by 12,000; largest gain since mid-November
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First time unemployment claims jump by 12,000; largest gain since mid-November
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- People filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week increased 12,000 from the week before, its biggest seven-day jump in more than a month, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
