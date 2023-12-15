The University of Idaho announced Thursday that demolition of the house were four students were killed in November 2022 will start on Dec. 28. Photo courtesy University of Idaho/Facebook

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Following months of delays, the demolition of a home where four University of Idaho students were killed in November of last year will begin this month, school officials said. The house on King Road in the city of Moscow, located near the border with Washington, is where University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Advertisement

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a 28-year-old graduate student at Washington State University, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder on Dec. 30 for the crime.

The University said Thursday that demolition will begin Dec. 28.

"It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there," President Scott Green said in a statement.

"While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue."

The university added that tearing it down during the winter break was decided in order to "decrease further impact on the students who live in that area."

The house was given to the university by its former owner early this year, and plans for its demolition were announced in February. However, it remained standing at the request of some of the victims' families who expressed concern that destroying it would also destroy evidence, and its demolition was pushed to October.

Then in September, its destruction was again delayed.

The university said Thursday that the FBI accessed the house to gather additional data in October that will allow them to create visual aids to be used in the trial.

The defense had also asked the university in November for access to the home, and were on the premise Thursday and will be again Friday to take photographs, measurements and possible drone footage of the residence, it said.

After the defense is finished with the building, it will be prepared for demolition.

The university said a trial date has yet to be set.