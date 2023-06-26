Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 26, 2023 / 7:33 PM

Idaho to seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger in fatal student stabbings

By Joe Fisher
Prosecutor William W. Thompson Jr. wrote in the court filing that, considering the evidence and a lack of any mitigating circumstances, the state will pursue the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger for the killings of four people in Idaho in November. Photo courtesy of Monroe County Correctional Facility
Prosecutor William W. Thompson Jr. wrote in the court filing that, considering the evidence and a lack of any mitigating circumstances, the state will pursue the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger for the killings of four people in Idaho in November. Photo courtesy of Monroe County Correctional Facility | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Idaho state attorneys filed a notice Monday that they intend to seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.

Prosecutor William W. Thompson Jr. wrote in the court filing that, considering the evidence and a lack of any mitigating circumstances, the state will pursue the death penalty. The prosecution can withdraw the notice as it receives and reviews additional information.

Advertisement

Several aggravating circumstances have informed the prosecutor's decision to pursue capital punishment. The alleged crimes are described by Thompson as "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel," and were committed with "utter disregard for human life."

Thompson also wrote that based on the evidence, Kohberger has exhibited a "propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society."

RELATED Court records: DNA on crime-scene evidence matches that of suspect Bryan Kohberger

Kohberger, 28, was indicted in May on charges of first-degree murder in the killings of Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20. The victims were found stabbed to death in a house off the Washington State University campus in Moscow, Idaho, in November. At the time of the killings, Kohberger was a student at that school.

Advertisement

Kohberger was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania in December after a search for a suspect that spanned multiple weeks.

Kohberger remained silent during his arraignment.

RELATED Suspect in Idaho college students' slayings stands silent at arraignment

Last week, investigators matched DNA samples taken from the scene to samples taken from inside Kohberger's cheek.

The trial is set to begin on Oct. 2. For Kohberger to be given the death penalty, the jury must unanimously find that at least one of the aggravating circumstances of the case is applicable and unanimously decide the death penalty should be imposed.

RELATED Grand jury indicts Idaho stabbing death suspect Bryan Kohberger

Latest Headlines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
June 26 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called on a federal judge to dismiss Disney's lawsuit against him.
Dr. Anthony Fauci to become professor at Georgetown University
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci to become professor at Georgetown University
June 26 (UPI) -- Infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become a Distinguished University Professor next month at Georgetown's medical school.
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
June 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Monday the allocation of $40 billion in federal funds to be distributed to states in an effort to expand high-speed Internet to every part of the country by 2030.
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
June 26 (UPI) -- State attorney William Gladson announced Monday that Susan Lorincz has been charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault.
John B. Goodenough, inventor of the lithium-ion battery, dies at 100
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
John B. Goodenough, inventor of the lithium-ion battery, dies at 100
June 26 (UPI) -- John B. Goodenough, known for developing the lithium-ion battery in 1980, died on Sunday, a month shy of his 101st birthday.
Congressional Democrats introduce bill for federal ban of conversion therapy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Congressional Democrats introduce bill for federal ban of conversion therapy
June 26 (UPI) -- Democrats Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced the Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act, a bill to ban conversion therapy at the federal level.
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court dropped a case over a lower court opinion that opened the door for a small group of House members to sue the government for records tied to the Washington, D.C., hotel once owned by Donald Trump.
Suspect pleads guilty in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting that killed 5
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Suspect pleads guilty in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting that killed 5
June 26 (UPI) -- The person suspected of killing five people during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., last year was due to be arraigned Monday on 323 state charges, including murder and hate crimes.
IBM to purchase IT software company Apptio for $4.6B
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
IBM to purchase IT software company Apptio for $4.6B
June 26 (UPI) -- IBM announced on Monday it is purchasing business software company Apptio Inc. from its parent Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion.
Sarah McBride launches U.S. House bid, would become first trans member of Congress
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Sarah McBride launches U.S. House bid, would become first trans member of Congress
June 26 (UPI) -- Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride announced she will run for the state's lone House seat on Monday to become the first transgender person to win a seat in Congress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
One dead, one injured as severe weather hits southern Indiana
One dead, one injured as severe weather hits southern Indiana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement