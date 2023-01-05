Trending
Bryan Kohberger returns to Idaho to face four murder charges

By Sheri Walsh
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, returned to Idaho Wednesday after waiving extradition at a hearing in Pennsylvania. Kohberger is now booked in the Latah County Jail in Moscow. Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, returned to Idaho on Wednesday and was booked into the Latah County Jail in Moscow.

Kohberger, 28, flew about 2,500 miles from Pennsylvania to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport in Washington state, after waiving extradition during a court hearing Tuesday.

The fixed-wing plane, which seats 11 and is operated by the Pennsylvania State Police, landed in Pullman at 6:24 p.m. PST, and was met by a convoy of police vehicles.

Kohberger, who was shackled and wearing a red jumpsuit, was transported for the short drive to Idaho's Latah County Jail, which holds up to 37 inmates.

Kohberger was a PhD student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University. He is accused in the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernoldle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in November.

Kohberger was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains after authorities tracked him down. Kohberger was in his home state of Pennsylvania for the holidays, his state-appointed extradition attorney Jason LaBar told CNN. He drove home with his father and arrived in the state on Dec. 17.

A Hyundai Elantra was also removed Friday from Kohberger's house in Pennsylvania. Police in Moscow had been looking for a white Elantra as a possible piece of evidence.

According to LaBar, Kohberger has invoked his right to be silent going forward. LaBar said his client wanted to waive extradition in order to expedite his return to Idaho, where he will face four first-degree murder charges.

Kohberger is expected to be in court Thursday where he will be read his rights and the charges against him. He will also be appointed an attorney.

A probable cause affidavit is also expected to be unsealed, according to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, which will reveal more details about the murders and the investigation.

Advertisement