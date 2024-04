Kissimmee, Fla., resident Joel David Forney is accused of violating federal sex trafficking laws in a federal indictment unveiled Wednesday in Brooklyn. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors say a Florida man assaulted victims and forced them to work as prostitutes in New York and other states. He was indicted on several felonies unveiled Wednesday in Brooklyn. Joel David Forney, 41, is a resident of Kissimmee,Fla., and is accused of sex trafficking, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution and coercion and enticement of a minor, the Department of Justice announced. Advertisement

Law enforcement officers arrested Forney on Wednesday and planned to arraign him during the evening in the U.S. Middle District Court of Florida.

Federal prosecutors say Forney for years trafficked women as commercial sex workers in an open-air sex-trafficking market in Brooklyn and in other parts of the state.

Forney also is accused of transporting women to Connecticut, Missouri and other states to make money for him as sex workers and allegedly coerced and enticed a minor to become a sex worker.

Federal prosecutors say Forney preyed on vulnerable women who faced dire financial situations and would assault them and threaten them with violence.

Forney faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison, if convicted.

The FBI asks anyone who might have encountered Forney or any other person trying to traffic sex workers to contact the agency by emailing at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI said it will help anyone regardless of their immigration status.