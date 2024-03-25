Trending
March 25, 2024 / 7:16 PM

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by federal agents in sex trafficking investigation

By Sheri Walsh
Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents Monday investigating allegations of sex trafficking by the Southern District of New York. The 54-year-old rapper has been hit with four lawsuits, in the last year, alleging sexual abuse.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents Monday investigating allegations of sex trafficking by the Southern District of New York. The 54-year-old rapper has been hit with four lawsuits, in the last year, alleging sexual abuse. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents Monday as part of a sex trafficking investigation, led by the Southern District of New York, according to authorities.

A Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson said the raids were conducted as part of an "ongoing investigation."

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners," the HSI spokesperson said in a statement. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

During the raid in Los Angeles, Homeland Security expert Hal Kempfer told Fox 11 that they were looking for any laptops or flash drives that could connect Combs to the allegations.

Combs, who has not responded to news of the raids, has been hit with four lawsuits, accusing him of sexual abuse. The 54-year-old rapper has denied the allegations.

Last year, Combs' former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, an R&B singer who dated him from 2005 to 2018, alleged years of sexual abuse and "savage" beatings that she said were witnessed by the rapper's staff. Ventura and Combs reached a settlement within days.

Three more lawsuits were filed in November 2023 right before New York's Adult Survivors Act expired. The law provides victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations.

The lawsuits include a complaint filed by a Canadian woman, who claims she was sex-trafficked and gang raped in 2003 when she was 17. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, said Combs invited her to his recording studio in New York City, where she says he gave her drugs and alcohol before he and his friends allegedly gang-raped her.

Combs denied the allegations, arguing he was being falsely targeted for his wealth. That lawsuit was dropped in December.

A third lawsuit contends Combs and a friend took turns raping two women in the early 1990s. A third woman, Joi Dickerson, said Combs "intentionally drugged" her before assaulting her in 1991, when she was 19-years-old. In the lawsuit, Dickerson claims Combs videotaped the assault and later shared it, causing her to suffer severe depression and drop out of college.

After hearing about Monday's Homeland Security raids, a lawyer for Ventura and one of Combs' other accusers issued a statement.

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," attorney Doug Wigdor said.

"Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

Prosecutors drop charges against N.Y. nurse accused of mishandling newborn
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Prosecutors drop charges against N.Y. nurse accused of mishandling newborn
March 25 (UPI) -- Child endangerment charges filed last year against a nurse accused of mishandling a newborn infant at a Long Island, N.Y., hospital were dropped Monday, her lawyer announced. 
Sheriff says girl fatally shot herself after struggle with L.A. County deputies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sheriff says girl fatally shot herself after struggle with L.A. County deputies
March 25 (UPI) -- A girl is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after walking into the lobby of a Los Angeles County sheriff's station and grabbing a weapon from deputies, authorities said Monday. 
Fisker stock plummets, trading halted as EV maker loses potential bailout
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fisker stock plummets, trading halted as EV maker loses potential bailout
March 25 (UPI) -- Fisker revealed Monday that talks with a "large automaker" for possible rescue funding have collapsed, as the California-based electric vehicle manufacturer's stock plummeted 28%, before trading was halted.
Donald Trump's Truth Social to begin public trading on Nasdaq on Tuesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump's Truth Social to begin public trading on Nasdaq on Tuesday
March 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social is ready to begin trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq composite index under the symbol "DJT," according to a federal filing.
After '10,000 malicious emails,' U.S. sanctions 7 Chinese nationals in alleged cyber crimes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
After '10,000 malicious emails,' U.S. sanctions 7 Chinese nationals in alleged cyber crimes
March 25 (UPI) -- The federal government on Monday unsealed an indictment and announced sanctions on seven Chinese nationals for a series of alleged cyber-related crimes over the last 14 years.
Federal judge tosses suit filed by Elon Musk against hate speech watchdog
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge tosses suit filed by Elon Musk against hate speech watchdog
March 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge in California on Monday dismissed a complaint filed by Elon Musk, owner of the X social media platform, against a nonprofit group dedicated to tracking hate speech on site.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs social media ban for users under 14
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs social media ban for users under 14
March 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will ban those under the age of 14 from using social media platforms.
South Carolina court clerk accused of tampering with Alex Murdaugh jury resigns post
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
South Carolina court clerk accused of tampering with Alex Murdaugh jury resigns post
March 25 (UPI) -- Becky Hill, a South Carolina court clerk accused of tampering with the jury in the high-profile murder trial of ex-attorney Alex Murdaugh, resigned her post in Colleton County on Monday. 
N.Y. appeals court grants Donald Trump delay, cuts bond payment in fraud case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
N.Y. appeals court grants Donald Trump delay, cuts bond payment in fraud case
March 25 (UPI) -- The New York appeals court has granted Donald Trump 10 more days to post bond for the civil fraud judgment against him and cut the amount required from $464 million to $175 million.
N.Y. judge sets Donald Trump hush-money trial for April 15
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
N.Y. judge sets Donald Trump hush-money trial for April 15
March 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will stand trial over alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels beginning April 15, a New York judge ruled Monday.
