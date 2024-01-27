Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 27, 2024 / 11:03 AM

Vince McMahon resigns from TKO; faces sex assault, trafficking lawsuit

By Mike Heuer
Vince McMahon announced his resignation from the board of TKO Holdings Group on Friday in the wake of a suit filed by a former employee accusing him of sexual assault, trafficking and abuse. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
Vince McMahon announced his resignation from the board of TKO Holdings Group on Friday in the wake of a suit filed by a former employee accusing him of sexual assault, trafficking and abuse. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- TKO Holdings Group board member and and World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon has resigned after former employee Janel Grant accused him of sexual assault, trafficking and abuse.

McMahon confirmed his resignation from the TKO board of directors and his role as executive chairman effective immediately in a statement issued to media outlets on Friday, a day after Grant sued McMahon and others in the U.S. District Court for Connecticut.

Advertisement

The WWE and UFC united last year to create the TKO Holdings Group to promote professional wrestling and mixed martial arts events.

"I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth," McMahon said. "I intend to defend myself against these baseless accusations and look forward to clearing my name."

Related

In her court filing, Grant accuses McMahon of emotional and physical abuse, sexual assault and trafficking while she was a WWE employee. Grant also names WWE executive John Laurinaitis and the WWE as defendants in the civil filing.

Grant alleges McMahon sought sexual favors from her in exchange for hiring her to work for the WWE. She says McMahon offered her a position at the WWE knowing she needed a job and pressured her to engage in a physical relationship with him, which she claims she eventually did.

Advertisement

Grant also claims McMahon expected their physical relationship to continue while she was employed by the WWE and pressured her to have sexual relations with other WWE officials, including Laurinaitis.

In her complaint, Grant says she experienced "extreme cruelty" while being sexually assaulted and forcibly touched by McMahon and Laurinaitis.

Grant says she left her job with the WWE after McMahon's wife learned of the relationship in January 2022 and signed a non-disclosure agreement for which she was to be paid, but McMahon stopped making the payments owed to her.

After she was fired, Grant says McMahon tried to traffic her to a WWE wrestler who was visiting New York City in March 2022.

Grant claimed the matter left her physically and mentally "crippled" due to post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal thoughts, which rendered her incapable of leaving her home for several weeks.

Latest Headlines

Biden voices support for Senate border bill with new 'emergency' powers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden voices support for Senate border bill with new 'emergency' powers
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has voiced strong support for a border security bill being negotiated by a bipartisan team in the Senate after its chances of approval in the House appeared to dim.
Jury orders Trump to pay $83M in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jury orders Trump to pay $83M in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump must pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements, a jury decided Friday afternoon.
Justice Department: Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women while governor
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Justice Department: Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women while governor
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday announced an agreement with the New York governors office that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women who worked for the state over eight years.
NRA head Wayne LaPierre testifies in financial misconduct trial
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
NRA head Wayne LaPierre testifies in financial misconduct trial
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Longtime leader of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre confirmed under oath Friday that he used the gun-rights organization's funds on lavish vacations and high-end gifts for friends.
Ethics committee drops Jamaal Bowman fire alarm investigation
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Ethics committee drops Jamaal Bowman fire alarm investigation
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has dropped the investigation into Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., for triggering a fire alarm when there was no fire at the Capitol last fall.
Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley won't testify in mother's trial
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley won't testify in mother's trial
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The judge in the manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley said Friday she will bar Crumbley's son and convicted Oxford school Michigan shooter from testifying in the case because he intends to plead the Fifth Amendment.
All 50 U.S. states have seen snow this winter -- even Florida
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
All 50 U.S. states have seen snow this winter -- even Florida
It has been a tumultuous winter across the U.S. with temperatures plummeting below zero in more than 30 states, intense snow that unleashed blizzard conditions and storms in the East that ended a long snow drought.
Flooding south of Chicago forces evacuations, water rescues from rising river
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Flooding south of Chicago forces evacuations, water rescues from rising river
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in Illinois sparked emergency rescues along the Kankakee River Thursday evening and Friday, state and local officials confirmed.
Biden warns of dangers of anti-Semitism ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden warns of dangers of anti-Semitism ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden condemned the global rise of anti-Semitism Friday in a statement ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States said Friday it is pausing funding to a United Nations relief agency after allegations some of its staff members may have been involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British oil tanker reported on fire after Houthi rebel attack in Red Sea
British oil tanker reported on fire after Houthi rebel attack in Red Sea
Federal helium reserve sale may disrupt supplies for MRIs, computer chips
Federal helium reserve sale may disrupt supplies for MRIs, computer chips
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
Justice Department: Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women while governor
Justice Department: Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women while governor
On Taiwan's 'red beaches,' nonchalance about the threat from China
On Taiwan's 'red beaches,' nonchalance about the threat from China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement