Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 3, 2023 / 10:06 AM

UFC and WWE announce merger creating $21B company

By Tonya Pendleton
1/3
WWE owner Vince McMahon holds a replica plaque as he kneels on his newly unveiled star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in March 2008. WWE and UFC announced a merger that will create a $21B company. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
WWE owner Vince McMahon holds a replica plaque as he kneels on his newly unveiled star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in March 2008. WWE and UFC announced a merger that will create a $21B company. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The UFC and WWE will merge, creating a new $21B sports and entertainment company. it was announced today.

Endeavor, UFC's parent company will continue to be run by its CEO Ari Emanuel, who will also run the combined company. Endeavor will have a 51% controlling interest in while WWE's shareholders will own 49% of the new company.

Advertisement

"This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed," said Emanuel in a joint press release. "For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together."

The new executive team will be comprised of Vince McMahon, WWE's owner who will become executive chairman of the combined company and Endeavor President and COO Mark Shapiro will retain his roles. UFC president Dana White will remain president and WWE CEO Nick Khan's new title will be president of the wrestling business.

Advertisement

"Together, we will be a $21-plus billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity," McMahon said in a statement announcing the merger. "The new company will be well-positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands."

In an Instagram post, White extolled the virtues of both brands.

"This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio I'm excited to take this to another level."

Read More

What to watch: TV shows premiering in April CBS renews 'Blue Bloods' for Season 14 Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes make red carpet debut at CMT Music Awards

Latest Headlines

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 24 minutes ago
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
April 3 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" starring Harrison Ford will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
'Extraction 2' teaser trailer: Chris Hemsworth fights in prison brawl
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Extraction 2' teaser trailer: Chris Hemsworth fights in prison brawl
April 3 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," a sequel to "Extraction" starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, is coming to Netflix in June.
Reese Witherspoon files for divorce after Jim Toth split
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Reese Witherspoon files for divorce after Jim Toth split
April 3 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce after announcing her split from her husband, Jim Toth, in March after 12 years of marriage.
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes make red carpet debut at CMT Music Awards
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes make red carpet debut at CMT Music Awards
April 3 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini and "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes attended the CMT Music Awards after dating rumors.
Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer win at Olivier Awards
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer win at Olivier Awards
April 3 (UPI) -- Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer and The Royal Shakespeare Company are all winners at the Olivier Awards in London.
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
TV // 3 hours ago
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
April 3 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the latest MCU series "Secret Invasion" coming to Disney+ in June.
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Music // 14 hours ago
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
April 2 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll led the field, earning a handful of awards during Sunday's CMT Music Awards in Texas.
Famous birthdays for April 3: Adam Scott, Elsie Fisher
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 3: Adam Scott, Elsie Fisher
April 3 (UPI) -- Actor Adam Scott turns 50 and actor Elsie Fisher turns 20, among the famous birthdays for April 3.
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
TV // 8 hours ago
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit discuss their new musical characters in Season 2 of "Schmigadoon," premiering Wednesday, inspired by musicals "Chicago," "Cabaret," "Hair" and more.
Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71
April 2 (UPI) -- Famed Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, known for scoring films like The Revenant and The Last Emperor, has died at 71.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement