Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 17, 2024 / 8:03 PM

Arizona House Republicans block effort to repeal 1864 abortion law

By Mike Heuer
Anti-abortion protesters demonstrate over abortion rights in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the first anniversary of court's ruling in the Dobbs v. Women's Health Organization case, which overturned Roe v. Wade and gave states the ability to determine their own abortion laws. Arizona's Supreme Court on April 9 upheld the state's 160-year ban on abortions from the moment of conception with the only exception being to save the mother's life. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Anti-abortion protesters demonstrate over abortion rights in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the first anniversary of court's ruling in the Dobbs v. Women's Health Organization case, which overturned Roe v. Wade and gave states the ability to determine their own abortion laws. Arizona's Supreme Court on April 9 upheld the state's 160-year ban on abortions from the moment of conception with the only exception being to save the mother's life. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- An effort to repeal the state's 1864 abortion law by Arizona House Democrats fell short during a special vote Wednesday to suspend rules to advance a measure for a floor vote.

"The last thing we should be doing today is rushing a bill through the legislative process to repeal a law that has been enacted and reaffirmed by the Legislature several times," House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Maricopa County, told House lawmakers.

Advertisement

One GOP House member, Matt Gress, voted to suspend the rules, but the Democrats still lacked the 31 votes needed to allow the bill's immediate consideration, AZ Central reported.

Suspending the rules also requires the House Speaker's support, but Toma repeatedly said he opposes repealing the 1864 law.

Related

The GOP holds 31 seats to the Democratic Party's 28 in the Arizona House, with one seat vacant. The GOP likewise has a narrow majority in the Arizona Senate, with 16 seats to 14 for Democrats.

The Arizona Supreme Court last week upheld the state's 1964 abortion law, which nearly bans all abortions. The court on April 9 voted 4-2 to uphold the law.

Advertisement

The 1864 makes it a felony punishable by between two and five years' imprisonment for anyone who performs an abortion or helps a woman have an abortion in Arizona.

The law does not include exceptions for rape or incest but does allow abortion when medically necessary to save the mother's life.

Arizona's abortion law applies to the unborn from the moment of conception.

Arizona's Democratic lawmakers said they will continue trying to repeal the state's abortion law and anticipate flipping control of the Arizona House and Senate during November's general election due to the issue.

Latest Headlines

Feds accuse Florida man of interstate sex trafficking, coercing a minor
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Feds accuse Florida man of interstate sex trafficking, coercing a minor
April 17 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors say a Florida man assaulted victims and forced them to work as prostitutes in New York and other states. He was indicted on several felonies unveiled Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Senate dismisses both impeachment charges against Homeland Security's Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate dismisses both impeachment charges against Homeland Security's Alejandro Mayorkas
April 17 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday dismissed both charges brought by House Republicans against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas just as his impeachment trial was getting underway in the 100-member body.
Whistleblowers tell Senate committees: Boeing officials hurried production, hid safety dangers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Whistleblowers tell Senate committees: Boeing officials hurried production, hid safety dangers
April 17 (UPI) -- Boeing is producing unsafe aircraft and hiding the extent of dangers, a pair of whistleblowers told separate Senate committees Wednesday.
United States to reimpose sanctions on Venezuelan oil over unfair elections
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
United States to reimpose sanctions on Venezuelan oil over unfair elections
April 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday announced that it will be reimposing sanctions on Venezuelan oil after the government had conceded that the South American country had not gotten close enough to free and fair elections.
Conservative Hudson Institute welcomes Nikki Haley as 'steadfast defender of freedom'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Conservative Hudson Institute welcomes Nikki Haley as 'steadfast defender of freedom'
April 17 (UPI) -- The Washington-based Hudson Institute this week said it will bring on former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as its new Walter P. Stern Chair.
Wednesday night storms moving eastward from central Plains into Appalachians
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wednesday night storms moving eastward from central Plains into Appalachians
Following a slew of severe weather incidents, including more than a dozen tornadoes over the central Plains on Tuesday, the threat of violent storms shifts eastward across the Midwest into Wednesday evening and night.
Seven suspects likely to face charges for Michigan State University assaults
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Seven suspects likely to face charges for Michigan State University assaults
April 17 (UPI) -- Michigan State University police on Tuesday identified seven suspects accused of hate crimes for their alleged assault on two male students at the university's main library Monday evening.
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts donates $500,000 to abortion ban ballot initiative
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts donates $500,000 to abortion ban ballot initiative
April 17 (UPI) -- Nebraska's Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts has donated $500,000 to a plan to put an abortion ban on November's ballot, according to recent paperwork filed with the state's Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
House Speaker Johnson moving forward with aid plan for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Speaker Johnson moving forward with aid plan for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
April 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., revealed three foreign aid bills Wednesday to help Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, respectively, despite opposition from some conservative lawmakers.
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
April 17 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines flights around the country were grounded for about an hour Wednesday morning because of software issues, the company said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
Netanyahu says Israel will make its own decision on Iran attack response
Netanyahu says Israel will make its own decision on Iran attack response
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement