Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 10, 2024 / 11:51 AM

Kari Lake walks back support for Arizona's 1864 abortion law

By Joe Fisher
U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake of Arizona arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 24, at National Harbor, Md. Lake has switched her position on an Arizona abortion law she once called “great” following the state supreme court’s decision to uphold it. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake of Arizona arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 24, at National Harbor, Md. Lake has switched her position on an Arizona abortion law she once called “great” following the state supreme court’s decision to uphold it. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake has switched her position on an Arizona abortion law she once called "great" following the state supreme court's decision to uphold it.

Lake, a Republican, released a statement Tuesday saying the court's decision is "out of step with Arizonans."

Advertisement

"I speak to more Arizonans than anyone and it is abundantly clear that the pre-statehood law is out of step with Arizonans," Lake said. "I wholeheartedly agree with President Trump -- this is a very personal issue that should be determined by each individual state and her people."

The law brought into effect by the Arizona Supreme Court was published in 1864 when Arizona was a territory. It is a total ban on elective abortions with an exception only to protect the life of the mother.

Related

Lake added that she is opposed to federal funding for abortion and federal bans on abortion.

During Lake's failed 2022 gubernatorial campaign, her opinion on the law was much different. Appearing on "The Conservative Circus with Jamie T. Harris" podcast on June 24, 2022, Lake shared her excitement that the law was on the books.

Advertisement

The episode is no longer available on iHeartMedia's platform, though it was on Tuesday. Lake's Democratic opponent for Senate, Rep. Ruben Gallego, shared a snippet of the interview on X.

"I'm incredibly thrilled that we are going to have a great law that's already on the books, so it will prohibit abortion in Arizona," Lake said in the interview. "And I think we're going to be paving the way and setting course for other states to follow."

The audio clip shared by Gallego is edited. In the full comment calling it a "great law" Lake noted that abortion would be prohibited "except to save the life of a mother."

Gallego called the court's decision "bull[expletive]" in a video statement on X.

"What happened today, the fact that women in Arizona now have less rights than they ever had, have no control over their bodies, it's just inhumane," Gallego said. "The state's supreme court has had their say. We will have our say and we will fight."

Lake's latest comments come a day after Trump unveiled his latest stance on abortion.

Lake and Gallego are running for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Sinema announced last month she will not seek a second term.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Internet providers to start using nutrition-like labels for services
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Internet providers to start using nutrition-like labels for services
April 10 (UPI) -- A new Federal Communications Commission rule kicks in Wednesday that forces Internet service providers to simplify their plans in writing with labels so customers will be able to break down their costs.
Former Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg gets 5-month perjury sentence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg gets 5-month perjury sentence
April 10 (UPI) -- Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was sentenced Wednesday to five months behind bars for perjury.
Boeing whistleblower to testify before Senate on Dreamliner safety concerns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boeing whistleblower to testify before Senate on Dreamliner safety concerns
April 10 (UPI) -- The Senate Investigations subcommittee said they will hear from Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour next week while its leaders have demanded testimony from the airplane maker's CEO over safety concerns in a letter releas
CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.4% in March, 3.5% annually
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.4% in March, 3.5% annually
April 10 (UPI) -- Inflation was on the rise in March, with consumer prices increasing by more than expected, according to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday.
EPA establishes 'first-ever' national standard on PFAS in drinking water
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EPA establishes 'first-ever' national standard on PFAS in drinking water
April 10 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday finalized a rule setting strict limits on the amount of so-called "forever chemicals" allowed in drinking water.
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
April 10 (UPI) -- Nadine Menendez, the wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, has asked the court to delay the start of her bribery and obstruction trial due to a medical condition.
U.S. sends Ukraine thousands of confiscated Iranian guns, rocket launchers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. sends Ukraine thousands of confiscated Iranian guns, rocket launchers
April 10 (UPI) -- The United States has transferred to Ukraine thousands of weapons along with hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition that it seized from Iran en route to its Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Judge rules against Trump lawyers naming gov't witnesses in documents case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge rules against Trump lawyers naming gov't witnesses in documents case
April 10 (UPI) -- The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case has ruled against the former president, preventing him from disclosing the identities of potential government witnesses.
U.S. approves $138M emergency military sale of HAWK missile systems support to Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. approves $138M emergency military sale of HAWK missile systems support to Ukraine
April 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has approved Ukraine's emergency request to buy spare parts and repair services for its HAWK missile systems.
Bidens greet Japanese PM Kishida, wife at White House for state visit
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Bidens greet Japanese PM Kishida, wife at White House for state visit
April 9 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and his wife, Kishida Yuko, arrived in Washington, D.C, on Tuesday for the start of an official state visit to the White House.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge rules against Trump lawyers naming gov't witnesses in documents case
Judge rules against Trump lawyers naming gov't witnesses in documents case
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
'I have peace in my heart,' inmate says before his Missouri execution
'I have peace in my heart,' inmate says before his Missouri execution
Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
Former assistant principal charged in case of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher
Former assistant principal charged in case of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement