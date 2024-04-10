Kari Lake walks back support for Arizona's 1864 abortion law

1 of 2 | U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake of Arizona arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 24, at National Harbor, Md. Lake has switched her position on an Arizona abortion law she once called “great” following the state supreme court’s decision to uphold it. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake has switched her position on an Arizona abortion law she once called "great" following the state supreme court's decision to uphold it. Lake, a Republican, released a statement Tuesday saying the court's decision is "out of step with Arizonans." Advertisement

"I speak to more Arizonans than anyone and it is abundantly clear that the pre-statehood law is out of step with Arizonans," Lake said. "I wholeheartedly agree with President Trump -- this is a very personal issue that should be determined by each individual state and her people."

The law brought into effect by the Arizona Supreme Court was published in 1864 when Arizona was a territory. It is a total ban on elective abortions with an exception only to protect the life of the mother.

Lake added that she is opposed to federal funding for abortion and federal bans on abortion.

During Lake's failed 2022 gubernatorial campaign, her opinion on the law was much different. Appearing on "The Conservative Circus with Jamie T. Harris" podcast on June 24, 2022, Lake shared her excitement that the law was on the books.

Advertisement

The episode is no longer available on iHeartMedia's platform, though it was on Tuesday. Lake's Democratic opponent for Senate, Rep. Ruben Gallego, shared a snippet of the interview on X.

"I'm incredibly thrilled that we are going to have a great law that's already on the books, so it will prohibit abortion in Arizona," Lake said in the interview. "And I think we're going to be paving the way and setting course for other states to follow."

The audio clip shared by Gallego is edited. In the full comment calling it a "great law" Lake noted that abortion would be prohibited "except to save the life of a mother."

Gallego called the court's decision "bull[expletive]" in a video statement on X.

"What happened today, the fact that women in Arizona now have less rights than they ever had, have no control over their bodies, it's just inhumane," Gallego said. "The state's supreme court has had their say. We will have our say and we will fight."

Lake's latest comments come a day after Trump unveiled his latest stance on abortion.

Lake and Gallego are running for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Sinema announced last month she will not seek a second term.