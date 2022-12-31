Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 31, 2022 / 1:17 PM

Arizona can't enforce 1864 law outlawing abortion, court rules

By Patrick Hilsman
The Arizona State Court of Appeals ruled that a law dating from territorial days banning abortion in nearly all cases can't be enforced. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fec52f7aa19bbdbed74a6b59046dd7c1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Arizona State Court of Appeals ruled that a law dating from territorial days banning abortion in nearly all cases can't be enforced. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The State Court of Appeals has ruled that Arizona can't enforce a territory-era law making it a crime to perform abortions in all cases except those where the mother's life is in danger.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich earlier this year asked a state judge to allow the 1864 law to be enforced after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health decision in June.

Advertisement

Planned Parenthood then sued to prevent the law from being enforced.

Appellate court members ruled Friday that while Dobbs vs. Jackson overturned Roe V. Wade, it did not mean the previous Arizona territory-era law is currently the law of the land. The court decided physicians can't be prosecuted under the law because subsequent laws allow for abortion.

RELATED Maternal, infant deaths higher in states that restrict abortions

"If we adopted it, the resulting uncertainty for licensed physicians who provide abortion services would violate due process, which requires that the law must be sufficiently definite to avoid arbitrary enforcement,'' the court wrote in the decision.

"The statutes, read together, make clear that physicians are permitted to perform abortions as regulated," they added.

Advertisement

Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, hailed the decision.

RELATED Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law

"In November, Arizonans made clear they believe in women's fundamental rights," she said in statement. "Starting in January, I will do everything in my power as governor to ensure women can exercise their constitutional rights and keep fighting to restore reproductive freedom in our state."

"The Arizona Court of Appeals has given us the clarity that Planned Parenthood Arizona has been seeking for months: When provided by licensed physicians in compliance with Arizona's other laws and regulations, abortion through 15 weeks will remain legal," Planned Parenthood Arizona President Brittany Fonteno said.

The attorney general's office didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision.

RELATED Georgia Supreme Court reinstates 'heartbeat' abortion ban

Demonstrators pray outside U.S. Supreme Court, praise rulings on prayer, abortion

Faith Adams of Bangor, Maine, kneels in prayer at a praise and worship service outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on June 27, days after the court ruled to overturn the Roe vs. Wade abortion case. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $785 million after no winners on Friday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $785 million after no winners on Friday
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $785 million after Friday's drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner.
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist who was the first female anchor on an evening news program, died Friday. She was 93.
Former software engineer charged for theft scheme inspired by 'Office Space' film
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Former software engineer charged for theft scheme inspired by 'Office Space' film
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A former Seattle software engineer has been charged with theft for a scheme to steal more than $300,000 from the online shopping company Zulily that was inspired by the 1999 black comedy film "Office Space."
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
U.S. News // 1 day ago
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, authorities said Friday.
Northeastern U.S. to ring in New Year with rain, fog
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Northeastern U.S. to ring in New Year with rain, fog
Although the weather won't be as tumultuous in the eastern United States for New Year's Eve when compared to Christmas Eve, a warm storm will bring wet and foggy conditions.
White House antitrust adviser Tim Wu to step down
U.S. News // 1 day ago
White House antitrust adviser Tim Wu to step down
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Tim Wu, a tech expert and law professor who has been advising the White House on tech and competition policy, will step down from his role next week.
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for four people after a helicopter ferrying oil workers crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Friday that President Joe Biden granted pardons to six individuals.
FDA announces recall of 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA announces recall of 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled more than 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts in three states over salmonella concerns, the Food and Drug Administration announced.
Florida lawmaker files bill establishing social media safety class in schools
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida lawmaker files bill establishing social media safety class in schools
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Florida state Republican Sen. Danny Burgess has introduced a proposal for Florida schools to teach a course on social media safety.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement