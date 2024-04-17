Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 17, 2024 / 3:10 PM / Updated at 3:33 PM

Conservative Hudson Institute welcomes Nikki Haley as 'steadfast defender of freedom'

Announcement comes months after end of her presidential campaign against Donald Trump

By Chris Benson
Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during her primary night watch party at The Charleston Place in Charleston in February. Earlier this week, it was announced she will join the conservative Hudson Institute. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during her primary night watch party at The Charleston Place in Charleston in February. Earlier this week, it was announced she will join the conservative Hudson Institute. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The Washington-based Hudson Institute this week said it will bring on former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as its new Walter P. Stern Chair.

Haley was welcomed to the Hudson Institute on Monday, being called "a proven, effective leader on both foreign and domestic policy" by Hudson's President and CEO John Walters, who said, "In an era of worldwide political upheaval, she has remained a steadfast defender of freedom and an effective advocate for American security and prosperity."

Advertisement

Walter added that the institute was "honored" to have the former United Nations ambassador join its ranks.

Her move to the Hudson Institute puts her on the same roster of other notables such as former President Ronald Reagan's Secretary of State Alexander Haig. In 2021, he was joined by Donald Trump's former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who was a Cabinet secretary under two Republican presidents.

Advertisement

"When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe," Haley said in a press release announcing her new role.

Haley was the recipient of the institute's Global Leadership Award in 2018.

"That is why Hudson's work is so critical," said the former South Carolina governor, adding that the institute believes "the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free and prosperous future."

The conservative Hudson Institute, founded in 1961 during the presidency of John F. Kennedy, is a Washington think tank that focuses on public policy matters. The Walter P. Stern Chair was inaugurated by the Hudson Institute in 2020 to honor former Chairman Emeritus Walter "Wally" Stern.

Hudson's board of trustees chair said she was "extremely proud" Haley was joining their ranks.

"It is fitting that Nikki has taken on this title," Board Trustee Chair Sarah May Stern said, calling Haley "a courageous and insightful policymaker and these qualities are vital in making Hudson the powerhouse policy organization it is today."

In 2023, China had placed sanctions against the institute and the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. for hosting for hosting Taiwan's President, Tsai Ing-wen, during her visit to the United States, which Beijing angrily protested.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts donates $500,000 to abortion ban ballot initiative
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts donates $500,000 to abortion ban ballot initiative
April 17 (UPI) -- Nebraska's Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts has donated $500,000 to a plan to put an abortion ban on November's ballot, according to recent paperwork filed with the state's Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
House Speaker Johnson moving forward with aid plan for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
House Speaker Johnson moving forward with aid plan for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
April 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., revealed three foreign aid bills Wednesday to help Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, respectively, despite opposition from some conservative lawmakers.
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
April 17 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines flights around the country were grounded for about an hour Wednesday morning because of software issues, the company said.
As Senate trial for Mayorkas gets underway, Schumer says he will move to dismiss
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
As Senate trial for Mayorkas gets underway, Schumer says he will move to dismiss
April 17 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will push for the 100-member body to dismiss the charges brought by the Republican-lead House against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Lyrid meteor shower to peak this weekend
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lyrid meteor shower to peak this weekend
A flurry of shooting stars will flicker in the night sky as the weekend comes to a close and Earth Day kicks off, presenting the best opportunity to see a meteor shower since 2023.
Tesla to ask board to re-approve Musk's $56B compensation package
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tesla to ask board to re-approve Musk's $56B compensation package
April 17 (UPI) -- Tesla plans to ask shareholders on Wednesday to reinstate Elon Musk's compensation package of $56 billion after a Delaware judge struck it down in January.
VW workers in Tennessee begin voting in UAW union election
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
VW workers in Tennessee begin voting in UAW union election
April 17 (UPI) -- Voting began early Wednesday morning for workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga Tennessee plant to decide whether or not they will be represented by the United Auto Workers.
Columbia leaders to testify about campus anti-Semitsim before House committee
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Columbia leaders to testify about campus anti-Semitsim before House committee
April 17 (UPI) -- Leaders at Columbia University will face a House hearing over campus anti-Semitism similar to the one in December which preceded two college presidents who appeared losing their jobs.
Senate hearings to examine Boeing safety, new whistleblower allegations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate hearings to examine Boeing safety, new whistleblower allegations
April 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday will scrutinize Boeing's safety practices at two committee hearings. Whistleblower Sam Salephour will appear but Boeing's CEO David Calhoun will not.
Biden calls for U.S. to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum imports
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden calls for U.S. to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum imports
April 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak at the United Steelworkers headquarters in Pittsburgh as he called for a tripling of the country's tariff rate on China steel and aluminum.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement