April 15, 2024 / 6:07 AM

Donald Trump's hush-money trial begins in New York

By Joe Fisher
Former President Donald Trump speaks from the hallway outside a courtroom where he attended a hearing in his criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to an adult film actress in New York City on March 25. Pool Photo by Mary Altaffer/UPI
Former President Donald Trump speaks from the hallway outside a courtroom where he attended a hearing in his criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to an adult film actress in New York City on March 25. Pool Photo by Mary Altaffer/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump will be the first former president to go on criminal trial Monday in Manhattan, facing 34 felony charges from an alleged hush-money scheme.

Jury selection begins in the court of Judge Juan Merchan. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump is accused of making hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in an attempt to cover up an affair. He is also charged with falsifying records to hide the payments made when he campaigned for president in 2016 and into his first term as president.

Trump and others allegedly carried out a "catch and kill" scheme to suppress stories about him during the 2016 election cycle. This included purchasing negative stories about him and burying them.

Charges related to falsifying business records are commonly misdemeanor offenses but they can be enhanced to felony charges if the act is done to cover up or commit another crime.

The trial will include testimony from Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, as well as Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen was allegedly Trump's "fixer" who arranged the $130,000 in hush-money payments to Daniels. Trump is accused of falsely designating payments made to Cohen for nine months beginning in April 2017 as legal fees.

Trump's attorneys have attempted to quash Cohen's testimony and discredit him before he takes the stand. They asked the court to block Cohen's testimony because he is "a liar," saying he previously committed perjury.

Cohen has not been convicted of perjury, but he was accused by Trump attorney Alina Habba during the civil trial of Trump and the Trump Organization last fall.

"We have spent three years doing this, based on testimony from Michael Cohen, who walked into that courtroom, and under oath and open court admitted that he perjured himself," Habba said of Cohen's testimony in that trial.

Trump also wanted to keep Daniels from testifying, but Merchan ruled her testimony is necessary.

Trump is accused of paying $30,000 to a doorman at Trump Tower who claimed to have a story about Trump having a child out of wedlock. A second woman Trump allegedly had a sexual relationship with was paid $150,000.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought the indictment of Trump a year ago. It was the first criminal indictment of a former president in history.

Trump's defense has undertaken multiple efforts to delay the trial. Most recently, Trump attempted to have the trial moved out of Manhattan, arguing that he could not receive a fair trial there. His team cited the publicity surrounding the case.

Bragg argued in his rebuttal that Trump has brought on the publicity himself.

The appellate court denied the appeal, quashing a late attempt to delay the trial further.

Last month, Merchan agreed to delay the trial for one month to allow Trump's defense to review new discovery materials submitted by Bragg's office. The decision followed Trump's request for a delay of up to 90 days.

Bragg was also agreeable to the one-month delay.

Trump has meanwhile launched tirades against Merchan, Bragg, Cohen and Daniels as well as Merchan's daughter. This led to Merchan issuing a gag order against Trump and later expanding it to bar him from making comments about those involved in the trial and their families. This includes prosecutors and potential witnesses.

Merchan noted Trump's "harassing comments" about Cohen and Daniels when he asked the court to allow them to testify.

Trump's rhetoric has led to threats against judges and prosecutors in multiple cases. Bragg increased security at his office following the indictment last April.

Donald Trump's historic indictment

Former President Donald Trump speakes to the media and supporters after returning to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on April 4, 2023. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

