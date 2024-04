Former President Donald Trump speaks from the hallway outside a courtroom where he attended a hearing in his criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to an adult film actress in New York City on March 25. Pool Photo by Spencer Platt/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday signaled they will appeal the gag order placed on him by a New York judge, a week before he goes on trial over hush-money payments made to an adult film actress. Trump's attorneys filed a notice of appeal, signaling that an appeal is incoming in a renewed attempt to delay the trial. The filing has not been made available to the public.

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin in one week.

The appeal also seeks to change the venue of the trial from Manhattan.

Judge Juan Merchan placed a gag order on Trump to block him from making threats against witnesses, prosecutors and others involved in the trial. Last week he expanded the gag order to include threats against members of his family and the family of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The gag order was expanded after Trump attacked Merchan and his daughter on social media.

A year ago, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to falsifying records and carrying out multiple hush-money schemes to hide an affair he had with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It was the first of four criminal indictments levied against the former president.

Trump, who is running for president as the Republican nominee, has employed efforts to delay each of those trials. His attorneys argue that putting him on trial before the November election is an attempt at election interference.