Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2024 / 1:18 AM

Body of O.J. Simpson to be cremated this week; brain will not be studied for CTE

By Darryl Coote
The body of O.J. Simpson is to be created Tuesday, his lawyer said. Pool File Photo by Jason Bean/UPI
The body of O.J. Simpson is to be created Tuesday, his lawyer said. Pool File Photo by Jason Bean/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The body of O.J. Simpson, who died last week at the age of 76, is to be cremated, a lawyer representing the ex-football superstar's estate said, adding his brain will not be donated for research.

Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's longtime attorney and executor, told the New York Post that his client's body is to be cremated Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

He said Simpson's family also gave a "hard no" to scientists seeking to examine the former running back's brain for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is better known as CTE.

CTE is a rare and little understood brain disorder that is likely caused by repeated blows to the head. According to the Mayo Clinic, CTE results in the death of nerve cells in the brain and the only way to definitively diagnose it is with an autopsy of the organ after death.

Related

Memory and thinking problems, confusion, personality changes and erratic behavior, including aggression, depression and suicidal ideation, are among CTE's symptoms, the Alzheimer's Association said.

The disease has been found in those who play contact sports, including football and hockey.

Advertisement

LaVergne confirmed to NBC News on Sunday that at least one person has called seeking Simpson's brain.

"His entire body, including his brain, will be cremated," he said.

Simpson died Wednesday following a battle with cancer.

Known by the nickname "The Juice," Simpson was a NFL superstar during the 1970s, which made him a household name that propelled him into film and television during the next decade.

But his stardom would come crashing down in the mid-1990s when he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

His high-profile trial lasted months, but ended with his acquittal.

In 2008, he was found guilty on a dozen charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery, and was paroled in 2017 after serving nine years of his 33-year sentence.

Latest Headlines

After Iran's attack on Israel, Biden urges Congress to act on long-stalled nat'l security bill
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
After Iran's attack on Israel, Biden urges Congress to act on long-stalled nat'l security bill
April 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday urged congressional leaders to pass his long-stalled national security supplemental bill, as pressure mounts on House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it to the floor.
After Iranian airstrike, U.S. support for Israel remains 'ironclad,' Biden says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
After Iranian airstrike, U.S. support for Israel remains 'ironclad,' Biden says
April 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden says U.S. support for Israel remains "ironclad" following an attempted drone strike by Iran. Israel has been facing international pressure to reduce the intensity of its attacks on Hamas.
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
April 14 (UPI) -- Scientists are finding new ways to explore low gravity environments, like the ones found on moons or asteroids.
Arizona pilot dies in small aircraft crash
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Arizona pilot dies in small aircraft crash
April 14 (UPI) -- A pilot flying a paramotor aircraft died in a crash in Arizona on Sunday, officials said.
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
April 14 (UPI) -- A mass shooting Saturday night in Chicago left one girl dead and 10 people wounded, according to police.
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
April 14 (UPI) -- Authorities are searching for a missing crew member who went overboard Friday from a Holland America cruise ship.
26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
U.S. News // 1 day ago
26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
April 13 (UPI) -- Twenty-tree loaded and three empty barges broke loose from their moorings along the Ohio River at Pittsburgh and floated uncontrolled until they were eventually recovered, officials said.
Man who stole police helmet 'war trophy' during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man who stole police helmet 'war trophy' during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
April 13 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire man on Thursday pleaded guilty to crimes linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Illinois police K9 Dax dies, age 10
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Illinois police K9 Dax dies, age 10
April 13 (UPI) -- A decorated Illinois police dog died Friday after nearly 10 years on the force.
3.8 temblor rattles Southern California near Coachella music festival
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3.8 temblor rattles Southern California near Coachella music festival
April 13 (UPI) -- A small temblor measuring a 3.8 magnitude struck Southern California's Sonora Desert region on Saturday not far from the ongoing Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
Arizona pilot dies in small aircraft crash
Arizona pilot dies in small aircraft crash
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement