Body of O.J. Simpson to be cremated this week; brain will not be studied for CTE

The body of O.J. Simpson is to be created Tuesday, his lawyer said. Pool File Photo by Jason Bean/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The body of O.J. Simpson, who died last week at the age of 76, is to be cremated, a lawyer representing the ex-football superstar's estate said, adding his brain will not be donated for research. Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's longtime attorney and executor, told the New York Post that his client's body is to be cremated Tuesday in Las Vegas. Advertisement

He said Simpson's family also gave a "hard no" to scientists seeking to examine the former running back's brain for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is better known as CTE.

CTE is a rare and little understood brain disorder that is likely caused by repeated blows to the head. According to the Mayo Clinic, CTE results in the death of nerve cells in the brain and the only way to definitively diagnose it is with an autopsy of the organ after death.

Memory and thinking problems, confusion, personality changes and erratic behavior, including aggression, depression and suicidal ideation, are among CTE's symptoms, the Alzheimer's Association said.

The disease has been found in those who play contact sports, including football and hockey.

LaVergne confirmed to NBC News on Sunday that at least one person has called seeking Simpson's brain.

"His entire body, including his brain, will be cremated," he said.

Simpson died Wednesday following a battle with cancer.

Known by the nickname "The Juice," Simpson was a NFL superstar during the 1970s, which made him a household name that propelled him into film and television during the next decade.

But his stardom would come crashing down in the mid-1990s when he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

His high-profile trial lasted months, but ended with his acquittal.

In 2008, he was found guilty on a dozen charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery, and was paroled in 2017 after serving nine years of his 33-year sentence.