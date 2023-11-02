Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 2, 2023 / 1:44 PM

Professional football players may have shorter lifespans

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Researchers found that 3.1% of football players in a recent study died within 25 years, while only 2.3% of their peers did. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Researchers found that 3.1% of football players in a recent study died within 25 years, while only 2.3% of their peers did. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Playing professional football, especially if you are a lineman, may shorten your life, a new study suggests.

The University of Minnesota researchers thought that perhaps professional football players are unlike "American men in general" in ways that determine their future health.

Advertisement

"When we started digging into the literature on later life health outcomes for professional American football players, we were initially surprised to find a relatively large number of studies that found football players lived longer than American men in general," said study co-author Gina Rumore. She is program development director of the university's Institute for Social Research and Data Innovation.

"We believe a better strategy for understanding the association between playing football and mortality is to compare football players to men who are like them in every respect -- except they never played professional football," Rumore added in a university news release.

Related

So, the researchers compared men drafted to play professional football in the 1950s, some of whom played and some of whom never played in any professional league.

The investigators then compared professional football players who began their careers in the late 1980s through the mid-1990s to a nationally representative group of men who were employed, not disabled, not poor and who had completed at least three years of college.

Advertisement

The first analysis showed that linemen die earlier than otherwise similar men.

In the second analysis, the researchers saw that 3.1% of football players died within 25 years, while only 2.3% of their peers did.

"Professional football players may live longer than 'American men in general,' but this does not mean that playing professional football extends players' lives," said lead study author Rob Warren, a professor in the College of Liberal Arts.

"In fact, when we compare players to otherwise comparable men, linemen's lives are shorter and other players' lives are about the same length," Warren said.

The study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, was funded by the Minnesota Population Center and the University of Minnesota Life Course Center, both of which receive core funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

More information

The Alzheimer's Association has more on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Teen smoking study suggests fewer vapers, but hardcore users remain
Health News // 1 hour ago
Teen smoking study suggests fewer vapers, but hardcore users remain
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- While the use of e-cigarettes is on the decline, one in four teenagers who say to use them are vaping daily, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
Alternative antibiotic for pneumonia may reduce risk of C. diff infection
Health News // 2 hours ago
Alternative antibiotic for pneumonia may reduce risk of C. diff infection
A new study on Clostridioides difficile infections finds that choosing an alternative antibiotic for high-risk patients with pneumonia can reduce infection risk.
Pulsed field ablation works as well for women as men for a-fib
Health News // 3 hours ago
Pulsed field ablation works as well for women as men for a-fib
A procedure to treat the irregular heart rhythm condition known as atrial fibrillation (a-fib) works just as well for women as it does for men, new research shows.
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
Health News // 5 hours ago
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
A seizure doesn't always look like what you see in the movies, but a new survey finds most Americans don't know what the more subtle signs of seizures are.
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
Health News // 8 hours ago
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Scientists at Northwestern University say they have developed a synthetic melanin cream that repairs injured skin as well as protecting against sun damage.
Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Researchers said in a new study involving 400,000 people that may be a big culprit in developing Type 2 diabetes.
JAK inhibitors effective for treating arthritis, study confirms
Health News // 1 day ago
JAK inhibitors effective for treating arthritis, study confirms
Newer oral medications for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) do work quite well in the "real world," despite some doubts that they would, according to a new study.
New wearable electrocardiogram helps monitor heart health
Health News // 1 day ago
New wearable electrocardiogram helps monitor heart health
Researchers from Australia and India have created a compact, lightweight, gel-free hexagonal-shaped ECG patch that they say is ideally suited for point-of-care diagnostics.
Researchers develop blood test to assess risk for ALS
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers develop blood test to assess risk for ALS
Researchers at the University of Michigan have developed an environmental risk score that will allow them to assess a person's risk for developing ALS, as well as their survival after diagnosis.
FDA weighs at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA weighs at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine
A nasal spray flu vaccine that you can take or give at home is on the horizon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
FDA weighs at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine
FDA weighs at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement