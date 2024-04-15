Trending
April 15, 2024 / 6:57 PM

Bidens release 2023 tax returns, showing income of nearly $620K

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden earned $619,976 in 2023, according to their income tax returns released Monday by the White House, "once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people." Together, they paid $146,629 in federal income tax at a rate of 23.7%. File Ohoto by Chris Kleponis/ UPI
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden earned $619,976 in 2023, according to their income tax returns released Monday by the White House, "once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people." Together, they paid $146,629 in federal income tax at a rate of 23.7%. File Ohoto by Chris Kleponis/ UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- As Americans rushed to get their taxes filed Monday, the White House released the 2023 tax returns of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who made a combined income of nearly $620,000 last year.

The president and first lady earned $619,976 in 2023. Most of the income came from Biden's $400,000 salary as president, as well as pensions. The first lady earned $85,985 in her teaching position at Northern Virginia Community College. Together, they paid $146,629 in federal income tax at a rate of 23.7%.

The White House also released the tax return for Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who made $450,299 last year. Documents show Harris and Emhoff paid $88,570 in federal income tax at a rate of 19.7%.

"Once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people, President Biden has released the most tax returns of any commander-in-chief while in office," according to the White House. Biden has released 26 years of tax returns, covering his time as president, vice president and as U.S. senator.

"President Biden believes that all occupants of the Oval Office should be open and honest with the American people," the White House added, "and that the longstanding tradition of annually releasing presidential tax returns should continue unbroken."

Former President Donald Trump refused to release his tax returns while he was in office. The House Ways and Means Committee released six year's of Trump's tax returns, that covered his time in the White House, in 2022. The returns show Trump paid no income taxes in 2020, due to $4.8 million in losses at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other tax returns, the Bidens paid $30,908 in Delaware income tax for 2023, while the first lady paid $3,549 in Virginia income tax. The first couple donated $20,477 to 17 charities, including $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, which is named after the president's late son.

The second couple paid $15,167 in California income tax, while Emhoff paid $11,599 in District of Columbia income tax. Emhoff teaches at Georgetown University, where he was paid $174,994 last year.

The second couple donated $23,026 to charities in 2023, including $5,000 to each of their alma maters Howard University and California State University Northridge.

