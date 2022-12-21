Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 9:32 AM

House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Documents shared by the House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday said Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020 after he lost $4.8 million at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5d92bbeb38254426520c89eeeb087c05/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Documents shared by the House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday said Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020 after he lost $4.8 million at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020 after he lost $4.8 million at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, according to a summary of his returns shared by the House Ways and Means committee.

The committee released the summary prepared by the joint committee on taxation ahead of the planned release of Trump's raw tax returns that are set to be shared with the public in the coming days after being scrubbed of sensitive personal information including his Social Security number and addresses.

Advertisement

The report said that Trump's companies often paid little or nothing in federal income taxes from 2015 to 2020 despite reporting millions in earnings. Trump routinely slashed his tax bill by claiming steep business losses that offset that income.

In 2015, Trump reported making more than $50 million, offset by more than $85 million in reported losses and garnered a $641,931 tax bill due to the alternative minimum tax, a levy that makes it more difficult for the wealthy to pay nothing in taxes. The two following years Trump paid $750 in taxes, according to the report.

Advertisement

Trump made $24.3 million in adjusted gross income and paid nearly $1 million in federal tax in 2018. The following year, he reported $4.4 million in income and paid $133,445 in taxes, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Trump reported a loss of $4.8 million and paid $0 in income taxes.

The details on Trump's taxes come less than a month before Republicans take over the body in the House after the committee had waged a legal war to gain access to Trump's tax returns that culminated with a vote to release them on Tuesday. Democrats said the release kept with past presidential norms while Republicans said it invaded the privacy of a private citizen because of politics.

RELATED Lawyer Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison

Following Tuesday's vote, the House committee revealed that the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit Trump's tax filings during his first two years in office, despite a policy that requires sitting presidents be audited.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal, D-Mass., said he had not come across evidence that Trump had tried to influence the agency when it came to examining his taxes, which would be a felony.

RELATED Alleged Key West immigration fraudster pleas to $7.9 million scheme

Read More

Trump Organization found guilty on tax fraud charges

Latest Headlines

Mortgage refinance demand rises by 6%, applications decline 0.1%
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Mortgage refinance demand rises by 6%, applications decline 0.1%
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Demand could increase if mortgage rates continue to move lower, but the prospects for a recession could throttle any significant momentum.
Arizona judge allows case challenging AG election results to proceed
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Arizona judge allows case challenging AG election results to proceed
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A month and a half after mid-term elections were held, an Arizona judge is permitting a lawsuit challenging the state's results for attorney general to proceed.
Zelensky to meet Biden at White House, address Congress on Wednesday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Zelensky to meet Biden at White House, address Congress on Wednesday
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make a surprise visit to the White House on Wednesday when President Joe Biden is expected to announce an additional $2 billion in military assistance for the war-torn country.
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ohio police are rushing to find a 5-month old who's been missing since Monday when a woman stole a parked car he and his twin brother were in as their mother was picking up a DoorDash order from a Columbus pizzeria.
Rep. Suzan DelBene to lead House Democrats' campaign arm
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Suzan DelBene to lead House Democrats' campaign arm
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Incoming House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday appointed Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington to lead the Democratic Party's campaign arm as they seek to regain control of the legislative branch in two years.
Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter's CEO, once he finds a replacement
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter's CEO, once he finds a replacement
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has confirmed, in a tweet, he will resign as Twitter's chief executive officer as soon as he finds a replacement.
House committee votes to release six years of Trump's tax returns
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House committee votes to release six years of Trump's tax returns
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to publicly release six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns and revealed the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit two years of Trump's tax filings.
Fraudster sentenced to 20 years for Ponzi scheme, N95 mask scam
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Fraudster sentenced to 20 years for Ponzi scheme, N95 mask scam
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who defrauded victims out of more than $115 million in an "elaborate" Ponzi scheme was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on Tuesday.
Two biotech CEOs charged with defrauding investors
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Two biotech CEOs charged with defrauding investors
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Two biotech chief executive officers have been indicted for their roles in defrauding investors in CytoDyn, a company developing an investigational drug to treat human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV.
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and 11 more injured after an earthquake off the coast of Ferndale in Humboldt County, Calif., on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement