The NHTSA on Friday said it was investigating Ford's recall of more than 42,000 SUVs that had a fuel injector leak that could lead to fires. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday announced it is investigating Ford's recall of more than 42,000 SUVs over cracked fuel injector leaks that may cause fires. The agency said it was opening the recall query to "evaluate the adequacy and safety consequences of the remedy" for the problems that Ford outlined in its recall. Advertisement

A letter from NHTSA to Ford's assistant director Tom Single, Tuesday, confirmed the safety recall for 42,652 2022-23 Bronco Sports and Ford Escape.

"A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the entire engine compartment," the letter said. "A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source such as [a] hot engine control or exhaust components, can increase the fire risk.

Ford said that in response to the issue, dealers will update the engine control software to detect a fuel injector leak and install a drain tube, free of charge.

The NHTSA on Friday noted that the recall remedy did not include a replacement for the cracked fuel injector.

In 2022, Ford issued a similar recall of a half-million Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles manufactured years 2020 to 2023 involving a cracked fuel injector that either spilled fuel or leaked vapors, that could spark engine fires.