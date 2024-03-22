Trending
March 22, 2024 / 2:11 PM

Stellantis recalls 284,982 Dodge, Chrysler models for potential airbag hazard

By Doug Cunningham
Owners of 2018-2021 Dodge Chargers will get recall notifications May 3. Stellantis is recalling 217,802 Chargers for potential airbag hazards. Some Chrysler 300 models are included in the airbag inflator recall. Photo courtesy of Stellantis
March 22 (UPI) -- Stellantis is recalling 284,982 Chrysler and Dodge models that have airbags that could rupture. Recalled are 2018-2021 Dodge Chargers and 2018-2021 Chrysler 300 vehicles.

Documents posted at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, "Some 2018-2021 MY Dodge Charger vehicles may have been built with a side air bag inflatable curtain ("SABIC") inflator that may rupture. The total affected vehicles for this model is 217,802."

For Chrysler 300s, "Some 2018-2021 MY Chrysler 300 vehicles may have been built with a SABIC inflator that may rupture. The total affected vehicles for this model is 67,180."

The specific defect is an airbag inflator could rupture and result in compressed gas rapidly escaping from the inflator, propelling material into the vehicle, which could cause injuries.

The cause of the issue, according to the documents filed, is that the affected vehicles may have had moisture introduced into the inflator during manufacturing. That could cause corrosion over time cracking the inflator.

The remedy will be to install airbag inflator modules built outside of the suspected manufacture dates.

"The suspect period began on July 5, 2018, when SABICs with suspect inflators were introduced into vehicle production, through May 19, 2021, when SABICs with suspect inflators were no longer used in vehicle production," the documents posted with NHTSA said.

Owners of the vehicles will be notified of the recall on or about May 3.

There have been no known injuries so far due to the defect.

