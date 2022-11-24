Advertisement
Nov. 24, 2022 / 3:31 PM

Ford issues large-scale recall for 2020-2023 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles

By Adam Schrader
A 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD "Urban" Edition designed by LGE-CTS Motorsports on display during the 2019 SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/da82db7e5d084ac3504867bd85b8ce8f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Ford Motor Company has recalled more than a half-million Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles manufactured for model years 2020 to 2023, filings showed.

The automaker filed a safety recall report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Nov. 18, potentially affecting 521,778 vehicles at risk for a cracked fuel injector that could cause spilled fuel or leaked vapors, which in turn could spark engine fires.

The company began notifying dealerships of the recall on Tuesday and will begin mailing letters to affected customers beginning on Dec. 19, the company said in the document.

"A fuel injector may crack, resulting in fuel and/or fuel vapor migrating to and/or accumulating near ignition sources resulting in potential under-hood fire," Ford wrote.

RELATED Stainless steel toddler cups, bottles recalled for lead poisoning risk

The automaker said about 333,342 Escape vehicles are affected by the recall as well as 188,426 Bronco Sport vehicles.

Ford said the cause for the fuel injector crack is still under investigation but that an analysis shows that fuel can leak from cracked injector "at a high rate."

"If the fuel leak initiates a fire that progresses, the customer may notice smoke or flames emanating from the engine compartment or underbody," the document reads.

Ford said it would install engine control software and a drain tube on affected vehicles to allow fuel to drain away from surfaces that may initiate combustion to the ground below the vehicle. There will be no charge for this service.

Maria Buczkowski, a spokesperson for Ford, told the Detroit Free Press more than 100,000 vehicles in Europe and South America are also affected by the recall.

The company reportedly received 20 reports of fires under the hood, including three that ignited nearby structures.

RELATED Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles due to rear light issue

In September, Ford announced it was recalling 200,000 of its Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years because they are at risk of catching fire due to malfunctioning heating and cooling fan motors.

Ford recalled 39,013 Expedition and Navigator SUVs from model year 2021 in May because they pose a risk of under-hood fires. Sixteen of the vehicles had caught fire, resulting in one reported injury.

Read More

Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks

