Kia recalling 427,000 Telluride SUVs over parking safety concerns

March 29 (UPI) -- Kia is recalling 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs over concerns that the vehicles can keep rolling after being parked, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Strong sales of the Telluride have contributed to the steadily increasing overall sales for Kia in recent years. Advertisement

Last year, Kia sold over 700,000 vehicles in the United States and last month the company sold 8,510 Telluride vehicles.

A manufacturing issue with the Telluride's driveshaft is believed to be responsible for the defect.

"The intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier," the NHTSA said in a report Thursday.

The NHTSA says the defect makes the vehicles unsafe for drivers.

"Unintended vehicles movement increases the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA advised drivers to use their manual parking breaks to ensure their vehicles will not continue to roll.

"Owners are advised to manually engage the emergency parking brake prior to exiting the vehicle until the recall remedy is performed," NHTSA said in a recall notice.

The NHTSA says the recall will cover "all 2020-2023 model year and certain 2024 model year Telluride vehicles manufactured from January 9, 2019, through October 19, 2023."

The company said affected drivers can take their vehicles to Kia dealerships for a free safety upgrade.

The recall number for the vehicles is SC303, and owners are advised to call the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 for more details.