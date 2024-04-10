Trending
U.S. News
April 10, 2024 / 11:00 PM / Updated April 10, 2024 at 11:31 PM

1 killed, 5 injured including children in shooting in Washington, D.C.

By Sheri Walsh
One man was killed and five others were injured, including two young boys, in a shooting Wednesday evening outside of an apartment complex in northeast Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said the suspects "exited a vehicle and began shooting at people who were outside." Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department
April 10 (UPI) -- One man was killed and multiple people, including two children, were injured Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in northeast Washington, D.C., after two shooters got out of a car and opened fire, according to police who said the gunmen fled the scene and are still at large.

"When they arrived, officers located people suffering from gunshots and immediately began rendering aid. One man was pronounced deceased. Two men, one woman and a 9-year-old boy, were transported by EMS and D.C. Fire to an area hospital for treatment. Thankfully, none of them have life-threatening injuries," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith told reporters Wednesday night.

Shortly after the shooting, a 12-year-old boy arrived at another hospital with a gunshot wound from the same shooting, according to Smith. He is also expected to survive.

"The suspects exited a vehicle and began shooting at people that were outside here in the neighborhood," Smith said, adding that the shooting took place around 6:10 p.m. EDT.

Smith said police are searching for a light blue sedan, based on witness accounts and surveillance footage in the area.

"Lookout is for a light blue Toyota sedan, UNK tags, no front tags, dark tints, black rims with possibly occupied with two shooters inside. L/S heading eastbound on Maryland Ave NE," D.C. Police wrote Wednesday in a post on X.

According to data released Wednesday from the Gun Violence Archive, the United States has "experienced 106 mass shootings so far this year after tallying a record-breaking total of 656 mass shootings last year."

This is the fourth shooting involving multiple victims in Washington, D.C., in the past week.

"This is another example, and I've been here before in this space of violence that we just cannot accept in our communities," Smith said. "My condolences go out to the families and friends who are impacted by this senseless gun violence tonight."

