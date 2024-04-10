1 killed, 5 injured including children in shooting in Washington, D.C.

April 10 (UPI) -- One man was killed and multiple people, including two children, were injured Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in northeast Washington, D.C., after two shooters got out of a car and opened fire, according to police who said the gunmen fled the scene and are still at large.
"When they arrived, officers located people suffering from gunshots and immediately began rendering aid. One man was pronounced deceased. Two men, one woman and a 9-year-old boy, were transported by EMS and D.C. Fire to an area hospital for treatment. Thankfully, none of them have life-threatening injuries," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith told reporters Wednesday night.