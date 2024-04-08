Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 8, 2024 / 10:16 PM

Georgia woman blames 'God,' solar eclipse for Florida interstate shooting

By Sheri Walsh
Taylor Nichelle Celestine, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm, after Florida Highway Patrol said she shot and injured two people while driving on Interstate 10 in Florida's panhandle. Celestine blamed 'God' and the solar eclipse. Photo courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff's Office
Taylor Nichelle Celestine, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm, after Florida Highway Patrol said she shot and injured two people while driving on Interstate 10 in Florida's panhandle. Celestine blamed 'God' and the solar eclipse. Photo courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff's Office

April 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman blamed Monday's solar eclipse and "God' for allegedly embarking on a highway shooting spree in Florida that injured two people.

Taylor Nichelle Celestine, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm.

Advertisement

Celestine allegedly told staff at a hotel where she checked out, that she was going to go on a shooting spree because she had been "directed by God" and the solar eclipse.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Celestine drove her purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates onto Interstate 10 in Florida's panhandle and fired multiple shots from a rifle, striking a vehicle.

"The driver was struck by glass fragments from the window and grazed on the arm by a bullet," FHP said in a statement. "He was able to steer his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road, away from the suspect."

Celestine allegedly shot at a second vehicle, hitting the driver in the neck. That driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Troopers, who managed to stop Celestine's vehicle and take her into custody, said they found an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun inside her car.

Advertisement

Celestine is currently being held at the Holmes County Jail.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump says states should dictate abortion laws
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Donald Trump says states should dictate abortion laws
April 8 (UPI) -- Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shared his updated stance on abortion rights on social media Monday, saying its legality should remain with the states.
N.Y. appeals judge denies Trump's bid to delay start of hush-money trial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.Y. appeals judge denies Trump's bid to delay start of hush-money trial
April 8 (UPI) -- A New York state appellate court judge on Monday denied a bid by former President Donald Trump to delay the start of his trial over alleged hush-money payments made to an adult film actress.
3 dead, including gunman, in Las Vegas law office shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
3 dead, including gunman, in Las Vegas law office shooting
April 8 (UPI) -- Three people, including the alleged gunman, are dead Monday after a shooting incident at a Las Vegas-area law office, authorities said.
Country star Morgan Wallen charged with reckless endangerment in Nashville
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Country star Morgan Wallen charged with reckless endangerment in Nashville
April 8 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested on felony charges of reckless endangerment in Nashville after throwing a chair from the rooftop of a bar, authorities said Monday.
Spirit Airlines defers delivery of Airbus planes, furloughs 260 pilots
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Spirit Airlines defers delivery of Airbus planes, furloughs 260 pilots
April 8 (UPI) -- Financially struggling low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines announced Monday it is deferring the planned delivery new Airbus jetliners and is furloughing 260 of its pilots.
ALA: 'Gender Queer' most challenged book in public libraries
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
ALA: 'Gender Queer' most challenged book in public libraries
April 8 (UPI) -- Gender Queer, a memoir by LGBTQ author Maia Kobabe was the most challenged book at public libraries in the United States last year, according to the American Library Association in a statement that launched National Libr
Jonathan Majors sentenced to domestic violence counseling in assault of ex-girlfriend
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jonathan Majors sentenced to domestic violence counseling in assault of ex-girlfriend
April 8 (UPI) -- Marvel actor Jonathan Majors on Monday got sentenced to counseling after being found guilty of harassment and assault of his ex-girlfriend.
Biden administration announces $6.6B deal with TSMC for semiconductor plant
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden administration announces $6.6B deal with TSMC for semiconductor plant
April 8 (UPI) -- The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., one of the world's leading chipmakers, will get up to $6.6 billion from the Biden administration to help the United States build its domestic chip capacity.
Yellen says China needs to slow down production, tackle money laundering in drug trade
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Yellen says China needs to slow down production, tackle money laundering in drug trade
April 8 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday gave a recap of her days-long trip to China which included comments on the influx of Chinese-made goods into American and global markets.
Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
April 8 (UPI) -- A single ticket in Oregon won the whopping $1.326 billion jackpot on Saturday after it was purchased on the same day in Portland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two Nigerians arrested over sextortion case of Australian boy who died by suicide
Two Nigerians arrested over sextortion case of Australian boy who died by suicide
Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
Officials: Containers are being removed from ship that struck Baltimore bridge
Officials: Containers are being removed from ship that struck Baltimore bridge
3 dead, including gunman, in Las Vegas law office shooting
3 dead, including gunman, in Las Vegas law office shooting
Musk says Brazilian court order forcing X to block accounts is unconstitutional
Musk says Brazilian court order forcing X to block accounts is unconstitutional
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement