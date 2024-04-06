Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2024 / 4:10 PM

Security guard killed, 7 hurt in shootout at Miami-area nightclub

By Ehren Wynder

April 6 (UPI) -- A gunman and security guard are dead and seven others were injured Saturday in a shootout involving police at a nightclub in the Miami area, police said.

Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed at a press briefing that the shooting occurred after an "altercation amongst patrons" at the club in Doral, Fla. A security guard intervened, at which point the suspect drew his gun and fatally shot him.

Advertisement

The shooting happened at the Martini Bar, a nightclub at CityPlace Doral.

Two Doral police officers who were working at the club immediately responded, and one of them fatally shot the gunman.

Related

A woman, five men and one of the officers were injured during the shootout. The officer, who had prior Army training, suffered a shot around his upper thigh and immediately applied a tourniquet.

"Even after he discharged his firearm, the extensive training that our police officers undergo is a testament to why that officer is alive today," Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez told reporters.

Coincidentally, Miami-Dade police conducted an active shooter drill at the same club one year ago to the day, Lopez said.

Advertisement

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and was reported in stable condition.

Zebeleta said one of the victims was transported to Jackson Trauma Center, and another was taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, both in critical condition.

The other four victims were reported in stable condition.

Zebeleta the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting to determine whose gunfire struck the six victims.

"Unfortunately, the security guard lost his life while he was performing his duties, and of course our heart goes out to that family," Zebeleta said.

Latest Headlines

NOAA: Global greenhouse gases continued steady climb in 2023
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
NOAA: Global greenhouse gases continued steady climb in 2023
April 6 (UPI) -- Despite efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, 2023 saw another steady increase in the amount recorded in the Earth's atmosphere, according to a new report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Shelter-in-place order issued after Colo. steel mill fire produces thick smoke
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Shelter-in-place order issued after Colo. steel mill fire produces thick smoke
April 6 (UPI) -- No hazardous substances were involved in a fire at a steel mill in Pueblo, Colo., that produced thick clouds of smoke and caused officials to issue a shelter in place order, the Environmental Protection Agency says.
Biden campaign rakes in $90M during March, topping Trump haul
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden campaign rakes in $90M during March, topping Trump haul
April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's re-election campaign said Saturday it raised a thumping $90 million in March, a multimillion-dollar advantage over Republican rival Donald Trump's operation during the same time period.
Third body recovered from site of Baltimore bridge collapse
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Third body recovered from site of Baltimore bridge collapse
April 6 (UPI) -- Officials in Maryland have recovered the body a third missing construction worker from the water around the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Aftershocks continue rattling New Jersey residents after rare 4.8 quake
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Aftershocks continue rattling New Jersey residents after rare 4.8 quake
April 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of aftershocks continued shaking New Jersey residents on Saturday following the previous day's rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in the Garden State's Readington Township.
Yellen: U.S., China to launch initiative addressing 'economic imbalances'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Yellen: U.S., China to launch initiative addressing 'economic imbalances'
April 6 (UPI) -- The United States and China have reached an agreement to combat money laundering and address economic imbalances, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed Saturday after meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.
Clouds, severe weather may create disappointment for many eclipse watchers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Clouds, severe weather may create disappointment for many eclipse watchers
April 6 (UPI) -- The final countdown was underway until the moon's shadow casts part of the United States into darkness for a few fleeting moments on Monday, but forecasters say clouds and severe weather could get in the way.
Elon Musk announces Tesla Robotaxi reveal for Aug. 8
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Elon Musk announces Tesla Robotaxi reveal for Aug. 8
April 5 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Friday announced Tesla will unveil its Robotaxi later this summer.
President Biden tours Baltimore bridge collapse, promises port's re-opening to come 'soon'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Biden tours Baltimore bridge collapse, promises port's re-opening to come 'soon'
April 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday visited Baltimore to survey the site of the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse and outline the federal government's response to the cleanup effort.
Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million laundry products for defective packaging
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million laundry products for defective packaging
April 5 (UPI) -- Procter & Gamble on Friday recalled 8.2 Million bags of Tide, Gain Ace and Ariel pods due to defective packaging.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. AG skeptical of Donald Trump's bond posting that one legal expert calls 'financial chicanery'
N.Y. AG skeptical of Donald Trump's bond posting that one legal expert calls 'financial chicanery'
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Netherlands protest
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Netherlands protest
Democrats propose naming prison after Donald Trump, saying it's honor he 'truly deserves'
Democrats propose naming prison after Donald Trump, saying it's honor he 'truly deserves'
Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million laundry products for defective packaging
Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million laundry products for defective packaging
Ukrainian intelligence says it destroyed 6 fighter aircraft in Russia
Ukrainian intelligence says it destroyed 6 fighter aircraft in Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement