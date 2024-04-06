Security guard killed, 7 hurt in shootout at Miami-area nightclub

April 6 (UPI) -- A gunman and security guard are dead and seven others were injured Saturday in a shootout involving police at a nightclub in the Miami area, police said.

Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed at a press briefing that the shooting occurred after an "altercation amongst patrons" at the club in Doral, Fla. A security guard intervened, at which point the suspect drew his gun and fatally shot him.

The shooting happened at the Martini Bar, a nightclub at CityPlace Doral.

Two Doral police officers who were working at the club immediately responded, and one of them fatally shot the gunman.

A woman, five men and one of the officers were injured during the shootout. The officer, who had prior Army training, suffered a shot around his upper thigh and immediately applied a tourniquet.

"Even after he discharged his firearm, the extensive training that our police officers undergo is a testament to why that officer is alive today," Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez told reporters.

Coincidentally, Miami-Dade police conducted an active shooter drill at the same club one year ago to the day, Lopez said.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and was reported in stable condition.

Zebeleta said one of the victims was transported to Jackson Trauma Center, and another was taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, both in critical condition.

The other four victims were reported in stable condition.

Zebeleta the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting to determine whose gunfire struck the six victims.

"Unfortunately, the security guard lost his life while he was performing his duties, and of course our heart goes out to that family," Zebeleta said.