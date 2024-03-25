Sheriff says girl fatally shot herself after struggle with L.A. County deputies

Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials say a girl shot herself to death in the lobby of their station in Industry, Calif., after grabbing a holstered weapon from a deputy. Photo courtesy Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

March 25 (UPI) -- A girl is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after walking into the lobby of a Los Angeles County sheriff's station and grabbing a weapon from deputies, authorities said Monday. The girl, described as a Hispanic juvenile, knocked on the door of the L.A. County sheriff's station in Industry, Calif., at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, and lunged after a deputy's holstered weapon after she was admitted into the lobby, according to a statement issued by the sheriff's office. Advertisement

The girl gained possession of the firearm, and during an ensuing struggle, she "suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," officials said.

She was pronounced dead by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responding to the station. No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

The sheriff's office said it has determined the girl was connected to a domestic disturbance call that deputies had responded to shortly before the fatal shooting.

Police sources told the Los Angeles Times the call was phoned in by the girl's foster family, who told them she was having a mental health crisis and feared she might harm herself.

When deputies arrived at the home, the girl already had left on foot. She later appeared at the Industry station, where she began banging on the glass doors, the sources said. When deputies responded by casually opening the door, the girl allegedly made for a holstered weapon and got control of it in an altercation lasting only a few seconds.

An initial review of lobby camera footage appears to indicate the fatal shot was intentionally self-inflicted rather than accidental, the Times reported.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.