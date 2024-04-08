3 dead, including gunman, in Las Vegas law office shooting

April 8 (UPI) -- Three people, including the alleged gunman, are dead Monday after a shooting incident at a Las Vegas-area law office, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. local time on the fifth floor of an office building on West Charleston Boulevard near the Red Rock Casino in Summerlin, Nev., Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters.

"The suspect is deceased and there is no further threat to the community," he said, adding that the shooter appeared to take his own life.

No motive for the slayings was immediately apparent. The shooter was a male and the victims were male and a female, he said.

The suspect's vehicle, which was parked in a nearby garage, was being examined for evidence.

Police and fire officials were checking on the safety all of the occupants of the office building, who had "hunkered down" after warnings of an active shooter were issued, the sheriff said.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said the Red Rock Casino opened its doors to serve as a refuge for people evacuated from the office building and relatives of the victims, as well as a staging area for rescue operations.

One of the victims was identified as prominent Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The newspaper quoted one of Prince's former law partners as saying the attorney was slain while conducting a deposition at his office.